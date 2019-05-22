MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 22

DUBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks fragile as trade anxiety overshadows Huawei reprieve

* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 2-week low on strong dollar ahead of Fed minutes

* Oil slides on rising U.S. crude stockpiles, Saudi vow to keep market balanced

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Global rally lifts most of Gulf, blue-chips drag Qatar

* U.S. says signs Syria may be using chemical weapons, warns of quick response

* Iran’s Rouhani rejects talks with Washington

* Turkey to reciprocate U.S. import tariff reductions this week -sources

* Lebanon cabinet set to complete 2019 draft budget

* Palestinian business leaders to boycott U.S. economic conference

* Turkish lira weakens after cenbank repos resume, FX purchase move

* With Sudan talks deadlocked, protest group calls strike

* Yemen’s Houthis step up drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC receives offers for rice in tender -traders

* Egypt to raise power prices by 14.9% for FY 2019-2020 -minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to buy U.S. LNG from Sempra Energy - WSJ

* Saudi cabinet affirms desire to avoid war, stabilise oil markets

* Appetite for Saudi Arabia tested by latest jumbo loan

* Saudi consumer prices fall in April for fourth month in a row

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE welcomes ‘Peace to Prosperity’ economic workshop hosted in Bahrain along with U.S.

* UAE gives 6,800 investors permanent residency under new Golden Card system

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Al Madar Reaches Agreement With A Creditor To Settle $1.5 Mln Debt (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)