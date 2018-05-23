MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 23

DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tentative as Trump tempers Sino-U.S. trade optimism

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emirates NBD boosts Dubai; Abu Dhabi, Saudi stocks also up

* Oil dips as market eyes possible easing of OPEC supply curbs

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises, market eyes US-China trade talks, Fed minutes

* Middle East Crude-Basra premiums stay firm on robust Asia, Europe demand

* U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE - sources

* Emerging market resiliency tested as global rates rise -IIF

* Austria’s OMV stands by Iran project but no investment yet

* Jordan’s trade deficit narrows to $3 bln in Q1

* Lira woes could quickly sour Turkey’s finances - S&P

* Former PM says Libya risks partition if it rushes to elections

* Indian Oil to turn to traditional suppliers to meet Iran oil shortfall

* Japan, Russia, Turkey bring potential US tariff retaliation to $3.5 bln

* Iran tells Europe to step up and save nuclear deal

* Sovereign investor flows to global markets turn net positive in Q1

* Morocco’s annual inflation rises to 2.7 pct yr/yr in April

* Iran exported 2.75 mln barrels of oil per day between late April and late May

* In first move since FX crackdown, Iran lowers rial vs dollar

EGYPT

* Rights group accuses Egypt of mass demolition of homes in Sinai

* Egypt procures 3 mln T of local wheat since start of harvest

* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues rise to $479.3 mln in April

* Egypt’s GASC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in international tender

* Egypt sets deadlines for oil and gas exploration bids

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia expands crackdown on women’s rights activists

* MEDIA-Kushners’ startup Cadre seeking Saudi-backed Softbank funds - Bloomberg

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE denies trying to influence Trump’s election

* MEDIA-TPG in talks to take over Abraaj Group’s $1 bln health-care fund - WSJ

* Emirates NBD buys Turkey’s Denizbank for $3.2 bln from Sberbank

QATAR

KUWAIT

BAHRAIN

OMAN

