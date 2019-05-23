MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 23

DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares sink to 4-month low, yen a safe harbour

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices flat as trade woes, Fed stance boost dollar

* Oil prices fall on surging US crude stockpiles, economic concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials, property elevate Dubai, most of Gulf up

* Trump administration may use Iran threat to sell bombs to Saudis without Congress’ approval -senator

* Turkey’s Erdogan and Trump may meet soon -Turkish official

* Turkey preparing for possible U.S. sanctions over S-400s -minister

* Pentagon mulling U.S. military request to send 5,000 troops to Middle East -officials

* Turkey stopped purchasing Iranian oil as of May -Turkish official

* U.S. does not dare attack Iran - Revolutionary Guards commander

* Lebanon delays final session on budget to Friday

* Sudan military wants to cede power quickly - general

* Qatar announces military exercise in marine shooting range end June

* Qatar sells July al-Shaheen crude at highest premium since 2013 - sources, data

* Iraq to raise West Qurna 1 oilfield output to 490,000 bpd in next few days – official

* Yemen’s Houthis launch drone attack on Saudi’s Najran airport - Al Masirah TV

* U.S. says signs Syria may be using chemical weapons, warns of quick response

EGYPT

* Telecom Egypt Says Launching Of Real Estate Company Is Still Proposal Under Study

* Cairo For Oil And Soap Shareholders Approve Continuity Of Company Activities

* Upper Egypt Flour Mills 9-Month Consol Profit Falls

* Egypt’s Shorouk For Modern Printing And Packaging Q1 Consol Profit Falls

* Cairo For Oil And Soap Q1 Loss Widens

* Egypt’s ESIIC buys 50,000 T raw Brazilian sugar - trade

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco inks 20-year deal with Sempra for LNG supply

* Saudi court accepts AHAB’s bankruptcy filing, rejects liquidation - sources

* Saudi’s National Medical Care Appoints Saad Al-Fadhli As Chairman

* Mall operator Arabian Centres shares drop below IPO price

* Saudi Arabia, UAE to attend U.S.-led Palestine investment meeting

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Crown Prince says UAE to guarantee maritime freedom in the region - agency

* Dubai’s Mashreqbank raises $175 mln with bond reopening

* UAE says joint probe into tanker attack ensures impartiality

* UAE say welcomes participation of other countries in tankers attack probe

* Dubai Crude for August to be priced at $0.25/bbl below Oman

* UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended May 20

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KUFPEC signs oil concession agreement in Pakistan

* Kuwait’s Al Deera Holding Shareholders Approve No Dividend For 2018

* Ajwan Gulf Real Estate Q1 Loss Widens (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)