MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 23

DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares sink to 4-month low, yen a safe harbour
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices flat as trade woes, Fed stance boost dollar
* Oil prices fall on surging US crude stockpiles, economic concerns
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials, property elevate Dubai, most of Gulf up
* Trump administration may use Iran threat to sell bombs to Saudis without Congress’ approval -senator
* Turkey’s Erdogan and Trump may meet soon -Turkish official
* Turkey preparing for possible U.S. sanctions over S-400s -minister
* Pentagon mulling U.S. military request to send 5,000 troops to Middle East -officials
* Turkey stopped purchasing Iranian oil as of May -Turkish official
* Pentagon considering request to send 5,000 troops to Middle East -officials
* U.S. does not dare attack Iran - Revolutionary Guards commander
* Lebanon delays final session on budget to Friday
* Sudan military wants to cede power quickly - general
* Qatar announces military exercise in marine shooting range end June
* Qatar sells July al-Shaheen crude at highest premium since 2013 - sources, data
* Iraq to raise West Qurna 1 oilfield output to 490,000 bpd in next few days – official
* Yemen’s Houthis launch drone attack on Saudi’s Najran airport - Al Masirah TV
* U.S. says signs Syria may be using chemical weapons, warns of quick response
* Telecom Egypt Says Launching Of Real Estate Company Is Still Proposal Under Study
* Cairo For Oil And Soap Shareholders Approve Continuity Of Company Activities
* Upper Egypt Flour Mills 9-Month Consol Profit Falls
* Egypt’s Shorouk For Modern Printing And Packaging Q1 Consol Profit Falls
* Cairo For Oil And Soap Q1 Loss Widens
* Egypt’s ESIIC buys 50,000 T raw Brazilian sugar - trade
* Saudi Aramco inks 20-year deal with Sempra for LNG supply
* Saudi court accepts AHAB’s bankruptcy filing, rejects liquidation - sources
* Saudi’s National Medical Care Appoints Saad Al-Fadhli As Chairman
* Mall operator Arabian Centres shares drop below IPO price
* Saudi Arabia, UAE to attend U.S.-led Palestine investment meeting
* Abu Dhabi Crown Prince says UAE to guarantee maritime freedom in the region - agency
* Dubai’s Mashreqbank raises $175 mln with bond reopening
* UAE says joint probe into tanker attack ensures impartiality
* UAE say welcomes participation of other countries in tankers attack probe
* Dubai Crude for August to be priced at $0.25/bbl below Oman
* UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended May 20
* Kuwait’s KUFPEC signs oil concession agreement in Pakistan
* Kuwait’s Al Deera Holding Shareholders Approve No Dividend For 2018
* Ajwan Gulf Real Estate Q1 Loss Widens (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)