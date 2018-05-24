MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 24

DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets lower on renewed U.S.-China trade concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai market down on profit taking, other markets mixed

* Oil prices drop on potential increase in OPEC output

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices extend gains after dovish Fed stance

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rebound; Russian premiums soften

* Syrian state media says U.S. struck army base, U.S. denies

* At least four killed, 15 wounded in Baghdad bomb blast

* Libya cuts oil output by up to 120,000 bpd due to power problems -official

* EXCLUSIVE-Israeli minister says U.S. may soon recognise Israel’s hold on Golan

* Turkish central bank raises rates sharply to prop up lira

* Iran leader: Europe must protect trade with Tehran to save nuclear deal

* Lebanese parliament re-elects Shi’ite Berri as speaker

* Lenders poised to take control of Turk Telekom

* Syria says Iranian withdrawal not up for discussion

* Pakistan hires UAE banks to raise $200 million loan

* French PM cancels Middle East trip, cites diary reasons

* Iraq exported 3.34 million bpd from southern ports in April-oil ministry statement

* Algeria’s Sonatrach says no plans to buy more foreign refineries

* ANALYSIS-Iranian officials split over response to U.S. demands

EGYPT

* Egypt and Russia sign 50-year industrial zone agreement

* Egypt says Dubai trader failed to deliver on contracted wheat shipments

* Egypt tourism revenues jump 83 pct to $2.2 bln in Q1 - government official

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-led coalition foils Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, Saudi and UAE media say

* IMF urges Saudi not to boost spending as oil rises as reforms progress

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (1)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (2)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* MEDIA-Abraaj tapped another client fund to finance itself- WSJ

* TPG in talks with Abraaj investors to manage healthcare fund assets -sources

* Moody’s affirms Emirates NBD and Denizbank’s ratings; action follows announcement that Emirates NBD will acquire Denizbank

* Dubai Crude for August to be priced at $0.15/bbl above Oman

* TABLE-UAE inflation almost flat at 3.5 percent in April

* MEDIA-Abu Dhabi preparing listing of 30 pct of Spain’s Cepsa -El Confidencial

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates

* Trump fundraiser launches subpoena blitz in Qatar legal fight-sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Al Mawashi looking beyond Australia for sheep imports

* Kuwait Petroleum plans $2.6 bln loan for LNG terminal -sources

* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Cost of insuring Bahrain’s debt jumps as deficit jitters increase

* Bahrain asks nationals to avoid traveling to India’s kerala

* Bahrain inflation flat at 2.6 percent in April

* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Fitch Downgrades National Bank of Oman to ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative

* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)