MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 24

DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets lower on renewed U.S.-China trade concerns
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai market down on profit taking, other markets mixed
* Oil prices drop on potential increase in OPEC output
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices extend gains after dovish Fed stance
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rebound; Russian premiums soften
* Syrian state media says U.S. struck army base, U.S. denies
* At least four killed, 15 wounded in Baghdad bomb blast
* Libya cuts oil output by up to 120,000 bpd due to power problems -official
* EXCLUSIVE-Israeli minister says U.S. may soon recognise Israel’s hold on Golan
* Turkish central bank raises rates sharply to prop up lira
* Iran leader: Europe must protect trade with Tehran to save nuclear deal
* Lebanese parliament re-elects Shi’ite Berri as speaker
* Lenders poised to take control of Turk Telekom
* Syria says Iranian withdrawal not up for discussion
* Pakistan hires UAE banks to raise $200 million loan
* French PM cancels Middle East trip, cites diary reasons
* Iraq exported 3.34 million bpd from southern ports in April-oil ministry statement
* Algeria’s Sonatrach says no plans to buy more foreign refineries
* ANALYSIS-Iranian officials split over response to U.S. demands
* Egypt and Russia sign 50-year industrial zone agreement
* Egypt says Dubai trader failed to deliver on contracted wheat shipments
* Egypt tourism revenues jump 83 pct to $2.2 bln in Q1 - government official
* Saudi-led coalition foils Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, Saudi and UAE media say
* IMF urges Saudi not to boost spending as oil rises as reforms progress
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (1)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (2)
* MEDIA-Abraaj tapped another client fund to finance itself- WSJ
* TPG in talks with Abraaj investors to manage healthcare fund assets -sources
* Moody’s affirms Emirates NBD and Denizbank’s ratings; action follows announcement that Emirates NBD will acquire Denizbank
* Dubai Crude for August to be priced at $0.15/bbl above Oman
* TABLE-UAE inflation almost flat at 3.5 percent in April
* MEDIA-Abu Dhabi preparing listing of 30 pct of Spain’s Cepsa -El Confidencial
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* Trump fundraiser launches subpoena blitz in Qatar legal fight-sources
* Kuwait’s Al Mawashi looking beyond Australia for sheep imports
* Kuwait Petroleum plans $2.6 bln loan for LNG terminal -sources
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* Cost of insuring Bahrain’s debt jumps as deficit jitters increase
* Bahrain asks nationals to avoid traveling to India’s kerala
* Bahrain inflation flat at 2.6 percent in April
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
* Fitch Downgrades National Bank of Oman to ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)