MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 26

DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on muted trade hopes, dollar slips

* PRECIOUS-Gold eyes weekly gain as dollar eases, bets for Fed rate cut grow

* Oil rises more than 1% but sets biggest weekly loss of 2019

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price fall weighs on Saudi while blue chips gain in Egypt

* TABLE- MENA fund managers increase investments in Egypt, UAE

* POLL- MENA fund managers increase investments in Egypt, UAE

* U.S. troop move to Middle East dangerous for international peace - Iran’s Zarif

* Pakistan PM warns against war in region amid Iran tensions with U.S., Saudi

* Japan PM Abe mulling visit to Iran as early as mid-June -NHK

* Iran stores more oil on land and at sea as exports slump

* INSIGHT-Iraq weighs captives’ rights against fear of new Islamic State

* Lebanese cabinet finalises draft budget to cut deficit, hopes to avert crisis

* Libya’s NOC says plans to develop North Hamada oilfield

* Rockets hit hotel in Libyan capital

* Yemen president slams UN envoy’s handling of war in letter to secretary-general

* Exodus grows from northwest Syria in intensified fighting

* U.N. agency aiding Palestinians rejects U.S. bid to strip it of mandate

EGYPT

* Sudan military chief meets Egypt’s Sisi on first trip since ouster

* Egypt’s central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged

* In Egypt’s Nile Delta, fishermen’s families hope for a bigger catch

SAUDI ARABIA

* Defying Congress, Trump sets $8 billion-plus in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE

* Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Saudi’s Najran airport by drone

* Saudi Arabia sells 2.84 bln riyals in sukuk monthly issuance

* Saudi Aramco ends talks to join Novatek’s Arctic LNG-2 - Vedomosti

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* East Hope Group eyes $10 bln industrial investment in UAE - FT

* DP World And NIIF JV Hindustan Infralog To Acquire 76% Stake Of KRIL

QATAR

* Qatar’s state-backed group and PSG owner in talks for stake in Leeds United -FT

* Qatari president of PSG under graft investigation in France

OMAN

* Oman trying to reduce U.S.-Iran tensions - foreign ministry tweet (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)