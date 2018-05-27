MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 27

DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price fall hits energy shares, dollar rises
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar market up on foreign ownership hopes, other markets flat
* Oil prices slump as OPEC and Russia consider output boost
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips slightly as Trump says North Korea talks may continue
* Iran pressures Europe to speed up plans to save nuclear deal
* OPEC, Russia prepared to raise oil output under U.S. pressure
* Five people dead, 40 missing in Yemen’s Socotra after cyclone
* GRAPHIC-Markets see more Turkish lira losses and more cenbank moves to support it
* Hezbollah urges supporters to stand firm in face of U.S. sanctions
* Dozens of Palestinians injured by Israeli gunfire, tear gas in Gaza border protests
* U.N. urges Saudi-led coalition to speed Yemen imports, avoid starvation
* Bombs target Iraq communist party headquarters
* Algerian blogger accused of espionage sentenced to 10 years in prison
* East African migrants escape from captors in Libyan smuggling hub
* Jailed British-Iranian aid worker to face trial on security charges - Iran court head
* U.S. warns Syria of ‘firm’ measures for ceasefire violations
* Russia and Turkey ink pipeline agreement, end gas dispute
* IMF to add Islamic finance to market surveillance in 2019
* Top Egypt court orders temporary YouTube ban over Prophet Mohammad video
* Soccer-Klopp says Salah doubt for World Cup, Egypt more hopeful
* Gold miner Centamin cuts output targets on lower grade ore
* Egypt state security orders prominent blogger Wael Abbas detained for 15 days
* U.S. raises concerns over Egyptian activists’ arrests -W.House
* Egypt’s GASC buys 30,000 tonnes of soyoil, 28,000 tonnes of sunflower oil
* Saudi Arabia to exclude German firms from govt tenders - Spiegel
* Saudi-led coalition says foils attempted attack by drone near Abha airport - Arabiya
* Saudi Arabia assures China about oil market stability, supplies - NEA
* Saudi minister Falih says Aramco IPO likely in 2019
* Saudi Arabia makes new arrest in crackdown on activists
* Saudi Arabia frees four women’s rights activists, associates say
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Binladin Group to be slimmed down, renamed - sources
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (1)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (2)
* UAE’s first nuclear reactor start-up delayed - operator
* UAE’s Mubadala to take stake in subsidiary of Russia’s Gazprom
* TABLE-UAE central bank’s foreign assets fall in April
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* Trump fundraiser expands U.S. lawsuit accusing Qatar of hacking his emails
* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Noor Investment Sells 2.49 Pct Stake In Pakistan’s Meezan Bank
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* Bahrain government seeks deal with parliament on new subsidy system
* Bahrain central bank’s foreign assets up in April from 7-month low
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
* Two people dead, three missing in Oman after cyclone
* Oman Arab Bank, Alizz Islamic explore merger
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)