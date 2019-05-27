MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 27

DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks flat, euro holds firm after fragmented Europe vote

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains on simmering U.S.-China spat

* Oil prices stable amid OPEC supply cuts, but US-China trade war drags

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials weigh on Saudi, blue chips gain in Egypt

* Algeria to block Total from buying Anadarko’s Algerian assets - minister

* U.S. deploys more troops to Middle East, blames Iran for tanker attacks

* Erdogan says Turkey may extend special consumption tax cuts on cars

* Yemen president slams UN envoy’s handling of war in letter to secretary-general

* Sudan protest groups calls for strike starting next Tuesday

* Lebanese cabinet finalises draft budget to cut deficit, hopes to avert crisis

* Libya’s Haftar rules out Tripoli ceasefire,dismisses U.N.-led talks -newspaper

* Lebanese PM: new budget start of “a long road” to economic safety

* Houthi leader says drone attacks a response to spurned Yemen peace moves

* Syrian government steps up air strikes in northwest, seizes small town

* Iran will defend itself against any aggression, says foreign minister

EGYPT

* Egypt buys 2.7 mln tonnes of local wheat so far this season - state newspaper

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi intercepts drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards Jizan - state media

* Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Saudi’s Najran airport by drone

* BRIEF-Jabal Omar Development Board Accepts Resignation Of CEO Yaser Faisal Al Sharif

* BRIEF-NMC Health Closes Transaction on Saudi Arabia Joint Venture

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Head of Sudan’s military council meets Abu Dhabi crown prince

* China’s East Hope Group considers $10 bln investment in UAE

* Finablr to spend $200 mln of IPO money on expansion - CEO

* Dubai’s Emaar Properties hires advisors for sale of district cooling unit - sources

QATAR

* Qatar says invited to emergency Arab summits in Mecca by Saudi King

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KIPCO has no imminent issuance plans after upgrading bond programme

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Investcorp To Acquire Mercury Capital Advisors

OMAN

* Iran Deputy FM discusses “regional development” in Oman (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)