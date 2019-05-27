MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 27

DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks flat, euro holds firm after fragmented Europe vote
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains on simmering U.S.-China spat
* Oil prices stable amid OPEC supply cuts, but US-China trade war drags
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials weigh on Saudi, blue chips gain in Egypt
* Algeria to block Total from buying Anadarko’s Algerian assets - minister
* U.S. deploys more troops to Middle East, blames Iran for tanker attacks
* Erdogan says Turkey may extend special consumption tax cuts on cars
* Yemen president slams UN envoy’s handling of war in letter to secretary-general
* Sudan protest groups calls for strike starting next Tuesday
* Lebanese cabinet finalises draft budget to cut deficit, hopes to avert crisis
* Libya’s Haftar rules out Tripoli ceasefire,dismisses U.N.-led talks -newspaper
* Lebanese PM: new budget start of “a long road” to economic safety
* Houthi leader says drone attacks a response to spurned Yemen peace moves
* Syrian government steps up air strikes in northwest, seizes small town
* Iran will defend itself against any aggression, says foreign minister
* Egypt buys 2.7 mln tonnes of local wheat so far this season - state newspaper
* Saudi intercepts drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards Jizan - state media
* Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Saudi’s Najran airport by drone
* BRIEF-Jabal Omar Development Board Accepts Resignation Of CEO Yaser Faisal Al Sharif
* BRIEF-NMC Health Closes Transaction on Saudi Arabia Joint Venture
* Head of Sudan’s military council meets Abu Dhabi crown prince
* China’s East Hope Group considers $10 bln investment in UAE
* Finablr to spend $200 mln of IPO money on expansion - CEO
* Dubai’s Emaar Properties hires advisors for sale of district cooling unit - sources
* Qatar says invited to emergency Arab summits in Mecca by Saudi King
* Kuwait’s KIPCO has no imminent issuance plans after upgrading bond programme
* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Investcorp To Acquire Mercury Capital Advisors
* Iran Deputy FM discusses “regional development” in Oman (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)