MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 28

DUBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil sinks while stocks gain on North Korea, euro shaken by Italy
* Oil prices fall as top 3 producers look to boost supplies
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price dip pressures Saudi index
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips on revived hopes of U.S.-N.Korea summit
* Iran says security forces to clamp-down on protest
* Syria expects to buy less than 1 mln T local wheat in 2018
* Brunei sells stake in Jordan Phosphate to Indian firms
* Egypt detains prominent opposition leader, former Sisi supporter -sources
* Egypt’s top administrative court permits wheat with trace levels of ergot
* Saudi hires ex-Canary Wharf executive for Red Sea tourism project
* Aramco awards Halliburton contract for unconventional gas services
* Saudi finance ministry sells 3.95 bln riyals of domestic sukuk
* Saudi dairy firm Almarai plans $2.8 bln 5-year capital investment
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (1)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (2)
* Gulf Capital targets Middle East’s “new oil” in consumer boom
* Abu Dhabi’s VPS Healthcare said to hire Rothschild for IPO - Bloomberg
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* Qatar bans goods from UAE, Saudi as embargo anniversary approaches
* TABLE-Qatar trade surplus soars 49 pct in April
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* Bahrain sees “no glimmer of hope” for ending Qatar crisis soon
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
* Oman declares 3-day bank holiday in Dhofar region after cyclone hits
* Cyclone shuts Sembcorp Salalah water production plant
* Oman advises Dhofar businesses to close after cyclone hits
* TABLE-Oman bank lending growth accelerates in March
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)