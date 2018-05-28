MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 28

DUBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil sinks while stocks gain on North Korea, euro shaken by Italy

* Oil prices fall as top 3 producers look to boost supplies

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price dip pressures Saudi index

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips on revived hopes of U.S.-N.Korea summit

* Iran says security forces to clamp-down on protest

* Syria expects to buy less than 1 mln T local wheat in 2018

* Brunei sells stake in Jordan Phosphate to Indian firms

EGYPT

* Egypt detains prominent opposition leader, former Sisi supporter -sources

* Egypt’s top administrative court permits wheat with trace levels of ergot

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi hires ex-Canary Wharf executive for Red Sea tourism project

* Aramco awards Halliburton contract for unconventional gas services

* Saudi finance ministry sells 3.95 bln riyals of domestic sukuk

* Saudi dairy firm Almarai plans $2.8 bln 5-year capital investment

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (1)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (2)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Gulf Capital targets Middle East’s “new oil” in consumer boom

* Abu Dhabi’s VPS Healthcare said to hire Rothschild for IPO - Bloomberg

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar bans goods from UAE, Saudi as embargo anniversary approaches

* TABLE-Qatar trade surplus soars 49 pct in April

* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain sees “no glimmer of hope” for ending Qatar crisis soon

* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Oman declares 3-day bank holiday in Dhofar region after cyclone hits

* Cyclone shuts Sembcorp Salalah water production plant

* Oman advises Dhofar businesses to close after cyclone hits

* TABLE-Oman bank lending growth accelerates in March

* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)