MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 28

DUBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares follow Europe higher on EU relief, auto merger
* PRECIOUS-Gold eases from 1-week high as dollar nudges up
* Brent oil firms above $70 as OPEC cuts and sanctions outweigh economic concerns
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, Saudi rise on financials; Property drags Dubai
* Trump says Iran nuclear deal achievable as sanctions sting
* EXCLUSIVE-Kuwait oil minister sees balanced oil market towards end 2019
* Sudan opposition pushes ahead with two-day strike from Tuesday
* Iran will defend itself against any aggression, says foreign minister
* Lebanon 2019 state budget approved by cabinet
* Israel says strikes Syria, Damascus says soldier killed
* Israel open to U.S.-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border
* Egypt to procure 3 mln T of local wheat by end of Monday -spokesman
* Bombardier Named Preferred Bidder For €3 Billion Cairo Monorail Project
* Egypt’s Suez Bags Q1 Profit Falls
* Saudi miner Ma’aden considers $5bln rights issue -sources, media
* Saudi Arabia’s Napco National plans float, picks Saudi Fransi to advise-sources
* Arab billionaire says he has agreed terms to buy Newcastle - report
* Expo 2020 Dubai to attract 11 mln foreign visitors-officials
* UAE’s Gulf Capital eyes acquisitions, plans new fund - CEO
* Qatar says invited to emergency Arab summits in Mecca by Saudi King
* Qatar Petroleum awards pipelines design contract for North Field project
* Fitch Ratings Affirms Qatar At ‘AA-‘ With A Stable Outlook
Reporting By Dubai Newsroom