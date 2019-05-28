MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 28

DUBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares follow Europe higher on EU relief, auto merger

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases from 1-week high as dollar nudges up

* Brent oil firms above $70 as OPEC cuts and sanctions outweigh economic concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, Saudi rise on financials; Property drags Dubai

* Trump says Iran nuclear deal achievable as sanctions sting

* EXCLUSIVE-Kuwait oil minister sees balanced oil market towards end 2019

* Sudan opposition pushes ahead with two-day strike from Tuesday

* Iran will defend itself against any aggression, says foreign minister

* Lebanon 2019 state budget approved by cabinet

* Israel says strikes Syria, Damascus says soldier killed

* Israel open to U.S.-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border

EGYPT

* Egypt to procure 3 mln T of local wheat by end of Monday -spokesman

* Bombardier Named Preferred Bidder For €3 Billion Cairo Monorail Project

* Egypt’s Suez Bags Q1 Profit Falls

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi miner Ma’aden considers $5bln rights issue -sources, media

* Saudi Arabia’s Napco National plans float, picks Saudi Fransi to advise-sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Arab billionaire says he has agreed terms to buy Newcastle - report

* Expo 2020 Dubai to attract 11 mln foreign visitors-officials

* UAE’s Gulf Capital eyes acquisitions, plans new fund - CEO

QATAR

* Qatar says invited to emergency Arab summits in Mecca by Saudi King

* Qatar Petroleum awards pipelines design contract for North Field project

* Fitch Ratings Affirms Qatar At ‘AA-‘ With A Stable Outlook