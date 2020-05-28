MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 28

DUBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on economic hopes, but Hong Kong risk clouds outlook

* Oil drops on worse than feared rise in U.S. fuel stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE bourses end higher; other major markets closed for holiday

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up as Hong Kong dispute riles China-U.S. ties

* U.S. to end sanctions waivers allowing some work at Iran nuclear sites

* Total number of coronavirus cases in Gulf Arab states surpasses 200,000 - Reuters tally

* Putin, Saudi crown prince agree further coordination on oil output cuts -Kremlin

* Saudi-led coalition says it downs Houthi drones launched at Najran

* Venezuela’s Maduro vows to raise gasoline price as Iranian tanker nears

* Libya’s losses from oil blockade almost $5 billion - NOC

EGYPT

* EgyptAir to pay 75% of flight crew salaries in pounds temporarily

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabian airlines to resume some domestic flights from May 31

* Saudi public sector employees will return to work starting May 31

* COLUMN-OPEC+ must plan exit strategy: Kemp

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai developer DAMAC reports second straight quarterly loss, takes large impairment charges

* UAE’s NMC Health delays May staff salaries - memo

* Union Properties Unit Undertakes Legal Procedures To Claim About AED 1.5 Bln

* Gulf Capital Completes Sale Of Metamed To Ray Lab

* Julphar Q1 Loss Narrows

* Utico To Invest At Hyflux SPV In Oman & Algeria

QATAR

* Qatar’s Nakilat Transitions LNG Al Kharaitiyat To In-House Management

KUWAIT

* Warba Bank Obtains C.Bank, CMA Approvals For Second Issuance Of Sukuk

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Investcorp Closes EUR 340 Mln For Second Italian NPL Fund