MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 28

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on economic hopes, but Hong Kong risk clouds outlook
* Oil drops on worse than feared rise in U.S. fuel stocks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE bourses end higher; other major markets closed for holiday
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up as Hong Kong dispute riles China-U.S. ties
* U.S. to end sanctions waivers allowing some work at Iran nuclear sites
* Total number of coronavirus cases in Gulf Arab states surpasses 200,000 - Reuters tally
* Putin, Saudi crown prince agree further coordination on oil output cuts -Kremlin
* Saudi-led coalition says it downs Houthi drones launched at Najran
* Venezuela’s Maduro vows to raise gasoline price as Iranian tanker nears
* Libya’s losses from oil blockade almost $5 billion - NOC
* EgyptAir to pay 75% of flight crew salaries in pounds temporarily
* Saudi Arabian airlines to resume some domestic flights from May 31
* Saudi public sector employees will return to work starting May 31
* COLUMN-OPEC+ must plan exit strategy: Kemp
* Dubai developer DAMAC reports second straight quarterly loss, takes large impairment charges
* UAE’s NMC Health delays May staff salaries - memo
* Union Properties Unit Undertakes Legal Procedures To Claim About AED 1.5 Bln
* Gulf Capital Completes Sale Of Metamed To Ray Lab
* Julphar Q1 Loss Narrows
* Utico To Invest At Hyflux SPV In Oman & Algeria
* Qatar’s Nakilat Transitions LNG Al Kharaitiyat To In-House Management
* Warba Bank Obtains C.Bank, CMA Approvals For Second Issuance Of Sukuk
* Bahrain’s Investcorp Closes EUR 340 Mln For Second Italian NPL Fund
