MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 29

DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares falter, bonds rally on global risk aversion
* PRECIOUS- Gold prices off one-week high as U.S.-China trade tensions lift dollar
* U.S. oil prices up as flooding hits Cushing hub
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Saudi rises to its best day in 7 months, leading Gulf rally
* Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton arrives in UAE for talks
* Financing costs erased most profits of Turkish industrial firms - report
* Iran sees no prospect of negotiations with U.S. - foreign ministry
* Turkish economic confidence tumbles in May
* Bombardier’s rail unit named preferred bidder for $3.4 bln Egypt monorail project
* Algeria to seek “good compromise” over Total’s Anadarko deal - minister
* Rights group tries to block new Saudi ship from leaving France with arms cargo
* Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co to obtain sovereign guarantees on sukuk
* Saudi’s CMA Imposes 20,000 Riyals Fine On Saudi Real Estate
* Saudi Investment Bank Completes Purchase Of Mizuho Bank’s Entire Stake In Bank [nFWN2340H8}
* AXA Cooperative Insurance Gets SAMA Approval For Capital Increase
* UAE economic growth expected at 2% in 2019 - central bank
* Emirates Global Aluminium Unit Guinea Alumina Corp Secures $750 Mln Loan
* Arabtec Holding Says Unit Awarded AED 192 Mln Contract
* DFM Says Direct Deal Implemented Al Safwa Mubasher Shares
* Nebras Power Acquires BTU Power’s Stake In BTU Rades
* Bahrain misses key fiscal adjustment goals with 2019-2020 budget
* Egypt could cut taxes for stock exchange investors -bourse chairman
