MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 29

DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares falter, bonds rally on global risk aversion

* PRECIOUS- Gold prices off one-week high as U.S.-China trade tensions lift dollar

* U.S. oil prices up as flooding hits Cushing hub

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Saudi rises to its best day in 7 months, leading Gulf rally

* Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton arrives in UAE for talks

* Financing costs erased most profits of Turkish industrial firms - report

* Iran sees no prospect of negotiations with U.S. - foreign ministry

* Turkish economic confidence tumbles in May

* Bombardier’s rail unit named preferred bidder for $3.4 bln Egypt monorail project

* Algeria to seek “good compromise” over Total’s Anadarko deal - minister

* Rights group tries to block new Saudi ship from leaving France with arms cargo

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co to obtain sovereign guarantees on sukuk

* Saudi’s CMA Imposes 20,000 Riyals Fine On Saudi Real Estate

* Saudi Investment Bank Completes Purchase Of Mizuho Bank’s Entire Stake In Bank [nFWN2340H8}

* AXA Cooperative Insurance Gets SAMA Approval For Capital Increase

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE economic growth expected at 2% in 2019 - central bank

* Emirates Global Aluminium Unit Guinea Alumina Corp Secures $750 Mln Loan

* Arabtec Holding Says Unit Awarded AED 192 Mln Contract

* DFM Says Direct Deal Implemented Al Safwa Mubasher Shares

QATAR

* Nebras Power Acquires BTU Power’s Stake In BTU Rades

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain misses key fiscal adjustment goals with 2019-2020 budget

EGYPT

* Egypt could cut taxes for stock exchange investors -bourse chairman