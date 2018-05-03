MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 3

DUBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares shackled by trade tensions, dollar stays firm

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Blue-chips lead declines as most Gulf stocks close down

* Oil prices fall on rising U.S. crude inventories, record production

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up ahead of U.S.-Sino trade talks

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks strengthen; Saudi may raise OSPs

* Trump has all but decided to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal -sources

* U.S. returns thousands of smuggled ancient artifacts to Iraq

* Algeria summons Morocco ambassador over Western Sahara comments

* Algerian cement firm exports for first time to Europe

* Rebels agree withdrawal deal for enclave near Syria’s Homs

* Merkel: We should broaden negotiating framework for Iran nuclear deal

* Netanyahu accuses Palestinian leader of anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial

* Sudan assessing military participation in Yemen - defence minister

* Turkish lira nears record low on S&P downgrade and weak PMI

* Sovereign funds flock to developing-world startups

* Islamic finance body AAOIFI issues standard for agency contracts

* Air freight grows at slowest rate in 22 months as restocking ends - IATA

* Air France cuts back on Iran flights, blames weak demand

* Turkish retailer Sok to hold IPO bookbuilding next week - Yildiz

* Four Turkish opposition parties agree election alliance deal - CHP

* Islamic finance body IFSB to develop financial inclusion guidance

* INSIGHT-A Lebanese city, and an election, feel effect of Saudi cold shoulder

* After downturn, Islamic finance eyes profits, fintech - survey

EGYPT

* IMF delegation to arrive in Egypt next week

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia raises June Arab Light crude price to Asia to near 4-yr high

* Saudi Arabia moves to tempt more foreign insurers with draft rules change

* Saudi oil minister says producers will adjust plans if needed -newspaper

* Saudi Arabia’s Almarai aims to refinance 1.7 bln riyals sukuk by Q3 -CFO

* Saudi bank NCB’s first-quarter profit up 10.5 pct, beats forecasts

* Saudi debt office head says able to issue up to 100-year bonds, but not keen at moment

* Saudi bourse to ensure Aramco’s weighting in index is not too big

* Citi considers Saudi expansion as banks aim to captalise on reforms

* HSBC mandated on several privatisations in Saudi Arabia - executive

* Saudi finance minister says on track to cut budget deficit to 7 pct of GDP

* Saudi’s CMA says 140 qualified foreign investors now in stock market

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE warns investors not to deal with Financial.org

* Dubai airport passenger traffic rebounds in March

* Maldives raises $100 mln with private placement in Abu Dhabi -sources

* First Abu Dhabi Bank hires Saudi Arabian head

* Nakheel Q1 profit rises 5 percent, hands over fewer units

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 30

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar Airways would back any IAG-Norwegian takeover, CEO says

* Fitch: Qatari Banks’ Liquidity Tightens After Economic Sanctions

* Qatar raises April Marine crude price to $68.45/bbl, land crude to $70.80/bbl

* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Investment Authority plans to increase investment in emerging markets -CEO

* In response to Trump, Kuwait oil minister says OPEC not discussing prices

* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain needs to accelerate budget reforms to sustain economy –IMF official

* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)