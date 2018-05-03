MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 3

DUBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares shackled by trade tensions, dollar stays firm
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Blue-chips lead declines as most Gulf stocks close down
* Oil prices fall on rising U.S. crude inventories, record production
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up ahead of U.S.-Sino trade talks
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks strengthen; Saudi may raise OSPs
* Trump has all but decided to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal -sources
* U.S. returns thousands of smuggled ancient artifacts to Iraq
* Algeria summons Morocco ambassador over Western Sahara comments
* Algerian cement firm exports for first time to Europe
* Rebels agree withdrawal deal for enclave near Syria’s Homs
* Merkel: We should broaden negotiating framework for Iran nuclear deal
* Netanyahu accuses Palestinian leader of anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial
* Sudan assessing military participation in Yemen - defence minister
* Turkish lira nears record low on S&P downgrade and weak PMI
* Sovereign funds flock to developing-world startups
* Islamic finance body AAOIFI issues standard for agency contracts
* Air freight grows at slowest rate in 22 months as restocking ends - IATA
* Air France cuts back on Iran flights, blames weak demand
* Turkish retailer Sok to hold IPO bookbuilding next week - Yildiz
* Four Turkish opposition parties agree election alliance deal - CHP
* Islamic finance body IFSB to develop financial inclusion guidance
* INSIGHT-A Lebanese city, and an election, feel effect of Saudi cold shoulder
* After downturn, Islamic finance eyes profits, fintech - survey
* IMF delegation to arrive in Egypt next week
* Saudi Arabia raises June Arab Light crude price to Asia to near 4-yr high
* Saudi Arabia moves to tempt more foreign insurers with draft rules change
* Saudi oil minister says producers will adjust plans if needed -newspaper
* Saudi Arabia’s Almarai aims to refinance 1.7 bln riyals sukuk by Q3 -CFO
* Saudi bank NCB’s first-quarter profit up 10.5 pct, beats forecasts
* Saudi debt office head says able to issue up to 100-year bonds, but not keen at moment
* Saudi bourse to ensure Aramco’s weighting in index is not too big
* Citi considers Saudi expansion as banks aim to captalise on reforms
* HSBC mandated on several privatisations in Saudi Arabia - executive
* Saudi finance minister says on track to cut budget deficit to 7 pct of GDP
* Saudi’s CMA says 140 qualified foreign investors now in stock market
* UAE warns investors not to deal with Financial.org
* Dubai airport passenger traffic rebounds in March
* Maldives raises $100 mln with private placement in Abu Dhabi -sources
* First Abu Dhabi Bank hires Saudi Arabian head
* Nakheel Q1 profit rises 5 percent, hands over fewer units
* Qatar Airways would back any IAG-Norwegian takeover, CEO says
* Fitch: Qatari Banks’ Liquidity Tightens After Economic Sanctions
* Qatar raises April Marine crude price to $68.45/bbl, land crude to $70.80/bbl
* Kuwait Investment Authority plans to increase investment in emerging markets -CEO
* In response to Trump, Kuwait oil minister says OPEC not discussing prices
* Bahrain needs to accelerate budget reforms to sustain economy –IMF official
