MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 30

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks take battering as Italian crisis roils financial markets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks see limited gains, property shares weigh on Dubai

* Oil prices mixed amid worries over growing supplies

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Italy crisis drives safe-haven buying

* Gaza militants launch barrages across border, Israel hits back with air strikes

* Indian banks ask exporters to close Iran deals due to sanctions

* Libyan factions agree to Dec. 10 elections at Paris talks

* Swiss bank BCP halts all new business with Iran

* Lebanon central bank says sells $3 bln in Eurobonds

* Turkish lira weakens, giving up some of previous day’s gains

* Iran willing to push for ceasefire in Yemen talks with European powers

* Lebanon begins offshore oil and gas exploration

* With IMF nod, industry body IFSB to tighten Islamic finance guidance

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi to visit Sudan in October amid tensions

* Egyptian officials arrested on suspicion of taking bribes from commodity firms

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Cabinet approves measure criminalising sexual harassment

* Moody’s assigns A3 insurance financial strength rating to Chubb Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company; Stable Outlook

* Chairman of Saudi media group MBC allowed to travel to Dubai

* U.N. voices concern over Saudi arrest of women’s rights activists

* Social reform is rare bright spot in Saudi economic gloom

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi appoints new board, chairman for its bourse

* Abraaj’s private-equity unit CFO and COO resign- WSJ

* UAE bans fruits from Indian state after Nipah virus outbreak

* Dubai cancels corporate fines in fresh effort to boost business

* Deutsche Bank cuts eight equities research positions in Dubai - sources

* Uber in talks to resume services in Abu Dhabi -transport official

* TABLE-UAE April bank loan growth flat, deposits inch down

* UAE non-oil economic growth slows slightly -central bank

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 trade surplus jumps 44 percent on year (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)