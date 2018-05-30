MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 30

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks take battering as Italian crisis roils financial markets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks see limited gains, property shares weigh on Dubai
* Oil prices mixed amid worries over growing supplies
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Italy crisis drives safe-haven buying
* Gaza militants launch barrages across border, Israel hits back with air strikes
* Indian banks ask exporters to close Iran deals due to sanctions
* Libyan factions agree to Dec. 10 elections at Paris talks
* Swiss bank BCP halts all new business with Iran
* Lebanon central bank says sells $3 bln in Eurobonds
* Turkish lira weakens, giving up some of previous day’s gains
* Iran willing to push for ceasefire in Yemen talks with European powers
* Lebanon begins offshore oil and gas exploration
* With IMF nod, industry body IFSB to tighten Islamic finance guidance
* Egypt’s Sisi to visit Sudan in October amid tensions
* Egyptian officials arrested on suspicion of taking bribes from commodity firms
* Saudi Cabinet approves measure criminalising sexual harassment
* Moody’s assigns A3 insurance financial strength rating to Chubb Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company; Stable Outlook
* Chairman of Saudi media group MBC allowed to travel to Dubai
* U.N. voices concern over Saudi arrest of women’s rights activists
* Social reform is rare bright spot in Saudi economic gloom
* Abu Dhabi appoints new board, chairman for its bourse
* Abraaj’s private-equity unit CFO and COO resign- WSJ
* UAE bans fruits from Indian state after Nipah virus outbreak
* Dubai cancels corporate fines in fresh effort to boost business
* Deutsche Bank cuts eight equities research positions in Dubai - sources
* Uber in talks to resume services in Abu Dhabi -transport official
* TABLE-UAE April bank loan growth flat, deposits inch down
* UAE non-oil economic growth slows slightly -central bank
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 trade surplus jumps 44 percent on year (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)