MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 30

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Fears of prolonged trade war put Asia stocks in retreat, bonds rally

* PRECIOUS- Gold eases as firm dollar, bond rally offset global slowdown worries

* Oil prices gain after fall in U.S. crude inventories

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Profit-taking, global stock slide weigh on Saudi stocks

* Saudi Arabia expected to hike crude prices to Asia in July for 3rd mth -sources

* Top U.S. security adviser: Iranian mines likely caused UAE tanker blasts

* Saudi foreign minister: Attacks on Gulf oil facilities must be addressed with ‘firmness’

* No negotiations with U.S., says Iran’s Supreme Leader

* Israel faces new election after Netanyahu misses coalition deadline

* Jordan’s king tells Trump adviser peace possible only with a Palestinian state

* UAE, U.S. activate defence cooperation pact -state news agency

* Qatar PM to make rare trip to Saudi Arabia for emergency summit

* Iraq hands over 188 Turkish children of suspected Islamic State members

* Iran’s May crude exports slide to 400,000 bpd - data, sources

* Iran dismisses U.S. remarks that its naval mines likely used in UAE tanker attacks - Fars

* Trump envoys Kushner, Greenblatt in Middle East to seek support for peace plan

* Iran’s Rouhani suggests U.S. talks possible if sanctions lifted, commitments met

* EXCLUSIVE-Islamic State suspects sent by U.S. from Syria to Iraq

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Cement Board Proposes H1 Dividend

* Al Khodari Says Commercial Court Registers Request For Opening Of Financial Restructuring

* Saudi’s Al Kathiri Holding Q1 Profit Rises

* Saudi’s CMA Approves IPO of Ataa Educational Company’s Shares

* Saudi’s CMA Approves Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Capital Increase

* Saudi’s Sipchem Appoints Saleh Muhammed Bahamdan As CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait International Bank Raises $300 Million In Sukuk With 5.625% Profit Rate

* KAMCO Investment Divests Partial Shareholding In Special Purpose Companies

* Arkan Al-Kuwait Real Estate Q2 Profit Falls

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Soccer-Bin Zayed Group says terms for Newcastle deal sent to Premier League - reports

* Abraaj founder released from custody after $19 mln bail payment

* Abu Dhabi’s airports, ports and power firms moved to new holding company

* UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended May 27

* Commercial Bank Of Dubai Comments On Media Reports

QATAR

* Qatar denies banning UAE goods after WTO dispute panel formed

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s BBK Seeks Shareholders Approval To Issue Mid-Term Bonds

EGYPT

* Qalaa Holdings Completes Final $120 Mln Funding Round For Egyptian Refining Company

* El Nasr Clothing And Textiles 9-Month Consol Attributable Profit Falls

* Egypt’s Sinai Cement Q1 Consol Loss Narrows