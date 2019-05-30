MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 30

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Fears of prolonged trade war put Asia stocks in retreat, bonds rally
* PRECIOUS- Gold eases as firm dollar, bond rally offset global slowdown worries
* Oil prices gain after fall in U.S. crude inventories
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Profit-taking, global stock slide weigh on Saudi stocks
* Saudi Arabia expected to hike crude prices to Asia in July for 3rd mth -sources
* Top U.S. security adviser: Iranian mines likely caused UAE tanker blasts
* Saudi foreign minister: Attacks on Gulf oil facilities must be addressed with ‘firmness’
* No negotiations with U.S., says Iran’s Supreme Leader
* Israel faces new election after Netanyahu misses coalition deadline
* Jordan’s king tells Trump adviser peace possible only with a Palestinian state
* UAE, U.S. activate defence cooperation pact -state news agency
* Qatar PM to make rare trip to Saudi Arabia for emergency summit
* Iraq hands over 188 Turkish children of suspected Islamic State members
* Iran’s May crude exports slide to 400,000 bpd - data, sources
* Iran dismisses U.S. remarks that its naval mines likely used in UAE tanker attacks - Fars
* Trump envoys Kushner, Greenblatt in Middle East to seek support for peace plan
* Iran’s Rouhani suggests U.S. talks possible if sanctions lifted, commitments met
* EXCLUSIVE-Islamic State suspects sent by U.S. from Syria to Iraq
* Saudi Cement Board Proposes H1 Dividend
* Al Khodari Says Commercial Court Registers Request For Opening Of Financial Restructuring
* Saudi’s Al Kathiri Holding Q1 Profit Rises
* Saudi’s CMA Approves IPO of Ataa Educational Company’s Shares
* Saudi’s CMA Approves Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Capital Increase
* Saudi’s Sipchem Appoints Saleh Muhammed Bahamdan As CEO
* Kuwait International Bank Raises $300 Million In Sukuk With 5.625% Profit Rate
* KAMCO Investment Divests Partial Shareholding In Special Purpose Companies
* Arkan Al-Kuwait Real Estate Q2 Profit Falls
* Soccer-Bin Zayed Group says terms for Newcastle deal sent to Premier League - reports
* Abraaj founder released from custody after $19 mln bail payment
* Abu Dhabi’s airports, ports and power firms moved to new holding company
* UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended May 27
* Commercial Bank Of Dubai Comments On Media Reports
* Qatar denies banning UAE goods after WTO dispute panel formed
* Bahrain’s BBK Seeks Shareholders Approval To Issue Mid-Term Bonds
* Qalaa Holdings Completes Final $120 Mln Funding Round For Egyptian Refining Company
* El Nasr Clothing And Textiles 9-Month Consol Attributable Profit Falls
* Egypt’s Sinai Cement Q1 Consol Loss Narrows
Reporting By Dubai Newsroom