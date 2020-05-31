MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 31

DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound on relief at Trump’s response to China over Hong Kong

* Oil surges 5% on U.S.-China trade optimism, falling crude output

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai, Abu Dhabi fall; other Gulf markets closed for holiday

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as uncertainty over Trump’s response to China spurs demand

* TABLE-OPEC oil output falls by 5.91 million bpd in May-Reuters survey

* Middle East rich most cautious after oil plunge, COVID-19 crisis -Barclays

* Algeria suggests bringing forward OPEC+ meeting to June 4 - letter

* Morocco’s BCP Bank posts 39% decline in first-quarter net profit

* Iran says nuclear work will not be hurt by end of U.S. sanctions waivers

* As lockdown eases, Iran’s mosques to resume daily prayers

* Fourth Iranian fuel tanker enters Venezuelan waters

* Russian energy minister discusses trade, investment with Iranian counterpart

* France, Britain, Germany ‘regret’ U.S. end to Iran nuclear waivers

* Lebanon has scant chance of getting IMF aid, opposition figure says

* ANALYSIS-On debt-stricken Lebanon, investors see little room for optimism

*Iraq procures over 2 mln tonnes of local wheat in harvest season so far

* FACTBOX-Who’s involved in Libya’s war and why

* ANALYSIS-Foreign powers in Libya risk ever bloodier stalemate

* Russia says Libya ceasefire in tatters, situation deteriorating - agencies

* Russia to hold talks with Syria about obtaining more facilities, maritime access - Ifax

* Tunisia central bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 6.75%

* Tunisians protest over jobs amid economic downturn

EGYPT

* Egypt registers 1,127 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s PIF gets $40 bln from foreign reserves to fund overseas investments

* Saudi Arabia confirms virtual donors conference for Yemen with U.N.

* Indonesia’s Pertamina to develop Cilacap refinery without Aramco

* Morgan Stanley not given advisory role on Aramco pipeline sale - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi economy to contract by about 7.5% this year - S&P

* Expo body formally approves one-year delay to Expo 2020 Dubai

* UAE to shorten Covid-19 prevention curfew by two hours

* NMC holding company likely to be liquidated or dissolved -administrators

* UAE’s ADNOC to cut July crude nominations by 5% after OPEC+ pact -sources

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala in talks on $1 bln stake in Reliance’s Jio Platforms -source

* Top shareholder withdraws bid for Gulf Marine Services

* Amlak Finance unable to complete debt restructuring agreement

QATAR

* Putin, Qatar’s Al Thani discuss energy cooperation in phone call

KUWAIT

* Kuwait replaces full-time curfew with 12-hour one

* Kuwait Airways to cut 1,500 jobs due to coronavirus

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain fiscal deficit expected at 12% of GDP in 2020 -S&P (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)