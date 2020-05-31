MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 31

DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound on relief at Trump’s response to China over Hong Kong
* Oil surges 5% on U.S.-China trade optimism, falling crude output
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai, Abu Dhabi fall; other Gulf markets closed for holiday
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as uncertainty over Trump’s response to China spurs demand
* TABLE-OPEC oil output falls by 5.91 million bpd in May-Reuters survey
* Middle East rich most cautious after oil plunge, COVID-19 crisis -Barclays
* Algeria suggests bringing forward OPEC+ meeting to June 4 - letter
* Morocco’s BCP Bank posts 39% decline in first-quarter net profit
* Iran says nuclear work will not be hurt by end of U.S. sanctions waivers
* As lockdown eases, Iran’s mosques to resume daily prayers
* Fourth Iranian fuel tanker enters Venezuelan waters
* Russian energy minister discusses trade, investment with Iranian counterpart
* France, Britain, Germany ‘regret’ U.S. end to Iran nuclear waivers
* Lebanon has scant chance of getting IMF aid, opposition figure says
* ANALYSIS-On debt-stricken Lebanon, investors see little room for optimism
*Iraq procures over 2 mln tonnes of local wheat in harvest season so far
* FACTBOX-Who’s involved in Libya’s war and why
* ANALYSIS-Foreign powers in Libya risk ever bloodier stalemate
* Russia says Libya ceasefire in tatters, situation deteriorating - agencies
* Russia to hold talks with Syria about obtaining more facilities, maritime access - Ifax
* Tunisia central bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 6.75%
* Tunisians protest over jobs amid economic downturn
* Egypt registers 1,127 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths
* Saudi Arabia’s PIF gets $40 bln from foreign reserves to fund overseas investments
* Saudi Arabia confirms virtual donors conference for Yemen with U.N.
* Indonesia’s Pertamina to develop Cilacap refinery without Aramco
* Morgan Stanley not given advisory role on Aramco pipeline sale - sources
* Abu Dhabi economy to contract by about 7.5% this year - S&P
* Expo body formally approves one-year delay to Expo 2020 Dubai
* UAE to shorten Covid-19 prevention curfew by two hours
* NMC holding company likely to be liquidated or dissolved -administrators
* UAE’s ADNOC to cut July crude nominations by 5% after OPEC+ pact -sources
* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala in talks on $1 bln stake in Reliance’s Jio Platforms -source
* Top shareholder withdraws bid for Gulf Marine Services
* Amlak Finance unable to complete debt restructuring agreement
* Putin, Qatar’s Al Thani discuss energy cooperation in phone call
* Kuwait replaces full-time curfew with 12-hour one
* Kuwait Airways to cut 1,500 jobs due to coronavirus
* Bahrain fiscal deficit expected at 12% of GDP in 2020 -S&P (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)