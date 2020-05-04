MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 4

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firm but stocks, oil under pre ssure as U.S.-China tensions rise

* Oil prices lower on U.S.-China trade tension

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index sees biggest daily fall in nearly two months

* PRECIOUS-Gold jumps 1% as Trump threatens new tariffs on China

* Saudi minister urges private sector to ease poor nations’ debt burden -FT

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala in early talks for potential dollar bond issue - sources

* Egypt reopens hotels for local tourists with strict conditions

* Jordan lifts all curbs on economic activity in latest easing of lockdown

* Israel’s Supreme Court discusses Netanyahu’s fate as prime minister

* Mosques and schools to reopen in Iran’s low-risk areas

* Syrian tycoon decries ‘inhumane’ security forces in unprecedented criticism

EGYPT

* Egypt reports 15 military casualties in Sinai recently

* Egypt’s GASC seeking soyoil, sunflower in tender

* Egypt sees growth slowing to 2%* in 2020-21 if coronavirus continues to December - minister

* CI Capital Holding Says Hesham Gohar Appointed As CEO Of Investment Bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 1.58 Bln Riyals Of Stocks In April

* Saudi Electricity Q1 Loss Widens

* Kingdom Holding Says MOU On Sale And Purchase Of Shares In Care Shield Holding Extended

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s BPGIC leases oil storage tanks to France’s Total in Fujairah - sources

* Abu Dhabi National Insurance Q1 Profit Rises

* UAE’s ADNOC restarts Ruwais oil refinery after maintenance

* Wizz Air’s Abu Dhabi joint venture to start flights this year

* UAE Joins A Joint Ministerial Statement To Ensure Continuity Of Global Supply Chains

* RAKBANK Q1 Profit Down 43.2%

QATAR

* Qatar’s Salam International Investment Posts Q1 Loss

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House Updates On Postponement Of Acquisition Of AUB

* Kuwait’s Ekttitab Says Resignation Of CEO Mohamed Salah Al-Ayoub Accepted

* Gulf Insurance Group Acquires 9.6% Stake In Compareit4me Holdings Limited

OMAN

* Oman’s Vision Insurance Q1 Profit Falls

* Oman’s Gulf Investment Services Holding Q1 Group Loss Narrows