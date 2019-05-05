MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 5

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Stocks rally after U.S. payrolls data tops views; inflation comments dent dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Qatar hits 3 month high, financials weigh on Abu Dhabi

* PRECIOUS- Gold eyes biggest daily gain in two months as dollar retreats

* Oil prices - Oil edges up after strong economic data, but ends week lower

* U.S. State Dept OKs nearly $6 bln in weapons sales to Gulf allies

* Iran to keep enriching uranium despite U.S. move -parliament speaker

* Libya’s NOC calls for safe return of head of oil union taken in east

* Iran’s National Oil Co to open office in Iraq

* OPEC tries to depoliticise oil, Sec-Gen Barkindo says in Tehran

* Iran will respond if OPEC members threaten its interests -oil minister

* Iran’s NITC says no oil leak caused by its tanker after engine failure

* UAE says “extremist militias” control Libyan capital -tweet

* Turkish central bank net international reserves down to $25.9 bln as of April 26

* Lebanese pound is stable and will remain stable-c.bank governor

* Turkey expects bids on lottery rights in June -wealth fund head

* Saudi Arabia assists Iranian oil tanker in Red Sea, no injuries

* Iraq sells May Basra Heavy crude, likely at record spot premium - sources

* Turkey’s energy sector has $12-13 bln worth of problem loans

* Turkish central bank to set up lira-for-gold swap market

* As assault grinds on, Tripoli lawmakers reject offensive by UAE ally

* Kushner hopes Israel will look at peace plan before any West Bank moves

* African Development Bank to lend Tunisia $500 mln in 2019

* Turkish inflation unexpectedly slows to 19.5 pct in April

* EU and Britain condemn U.S. oil and nuclear sanctions on Iran

EGYPT

* Etisalat Misr targets larger share of revenue from internet services

* Egypt to auction $1 billion in one-year dollar T-bills - C. Bank

* Egypt’s Amer Group Says Santorini Project Still In Licenses Seeking Phase

* Egypt’s Gasc says seeking soyoil and sunflower oil in tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil output may rise in June, but U.S. may not get the extra exports it wants

* Saudi Arabia to issue $3 bln-$5 bln in international sukuk by Q3 -DMO chief

* Saudi Telecom starts marketing debut 10-year dollar sukuk

* Saudi Electricity Q1 Loss Widens

* Saudi Investment Bank Intends Early Redemption Of SAR 2 Bln Tier 2 Sukuk

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO seeks 840,000 tonnes of barley in tender

* Saudi developer Raza plans projects for a more open society

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE private sector growth picks up at fastest pace since Dec 2017 - PMI

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala signs $2 billion revolving loan

* UAE market regulator forms forensic audit committee on Drake and Scull

* DP World Updates On Announcement With Emaar To Develop Mina Rashid Project

* UAE’s Tabreed Q1 Profit Rises

* Abraaj founder wins bail appeal in London

QATAR

* Qatar Airways says return to Syrian airspace part of overcoming Gulf boycott

* Gulf International Says QP Awards GDI Drilling Contracts For North Field Expansion Project

* Qatar raises April Marine crude price to $71.80/bbl -source

KUWAIT

* Kuwait International Bank Q1 Profit Falls

* Zain Kuwait Q1 Profit Rises

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Batelco Q1 Profit Rises

* Zain Bahrain Q1 Profit Rises (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)