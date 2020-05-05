MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 5

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil higher as economies emerge from lockdown

* Oil prices rise on demand prospects as lockdowns start to ease

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks decline; Aramco aids Saudi

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as easing lockdown measures boost risk appetite

* Israel isolates coronavirus antibody in ‘significant breakthrough’ -minister

* IMF chief says had “productive” call with Lebanon on its recovery plan

* Syrian army says Israeli jets hit military outposts in Aleppo province

* SPECIAL REPORT-How Turkey’s courts turned on Erdogan’s foes

* Uber’s Middle East business Careem cuts 31% of workforce

* Sudan sets up bourse for gold as opens up market

EGYPT

* Egypt non-oil business collapses as coronavirus hits activity - PMI

* Egypt raises new tax on fuel as it confronts coronavirus crisis

* Egypt procures 1.25 million T of local wheat since start of season

* Egypt’s Suez canal revenues rise to $1.907 bln in first four months

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi non-oil private sector contracts again, output hits new low - PMI

* U.S. should keep Congress informed about nuclear talks with Saudis -GAO

* Saudi dollar bonds post losses as investors brace for pain to come

* Saudi c.bank reaffirms commitment to peg, says foreign reserves strong

* Aramco says operations, supply chains uninterrupted despite coronavirus

* SABIC posts Q1 loss, suspends most capex spending as coronavirus bites

* BUZZ-Saudi Aramco: Credit Suisse cuts price target on lower production

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE non-oil private sector hits second consecutive record low - PMI

* UAE Cenbank says estimates indicate total real GDP growth reached 1.7% in 2019

* Expo body set to approve year’s delay to Expo 2020 Dubai

* Gulf Marine Services rejects Seafox International’s $32 mln buyout offer

* UK watchdog investigates EY audit of NMC Health

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar’s Hamad International Airport Marks 4.7% Increase In Cargo Operations During Q1

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House replaces CEO

BAHRAIN

* Bailed-out Bahrain may need more Gulf support as soon as this year

OMAN

* Oman locks down industrial zone over coronavirus fears