MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 5

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil higher as economies emerge from lockdown
* Oil prices rise on demand prospects as lockdowns start to ease
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks decline; Aramco aids Saudi
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as easing lockdown measures boost risk appetite
* Israel isolates coronavirus antibody in ‘significant breakthrough’ -minister
* IMF chief says had “productive” call with Lebanon on its recovery plan
* Syrian army says Israeli jets hit military outposts in Aleppo province
* SPECIAL REPORT-How Turkey’s courts turned on Erdogan’s foes
* Uber’s Middle East business Careem cuts 31% of workforce
* Sudan sets up bourse for gold as opens up market
* Egypt non-oil business collapses as coronavirus hits activity - PMI
* Egypt raises new tax on fuel as it confronts coronavirus crisis
* Egypt procures 1.25 million T of local wheat since start of season
* Egypt’s Suez canal revenues rise to $1.907 bln in first four months
* Saudi non-oil private sector contracts again, output hits new low - PMI
* U.S. should keep Congress informed about nuclear talks with Saudis -GAO
* Saudi dollar bonds post losses as investors brace for pain to come
* Saudi c.bank reaffirms commitment to peg, says foreign reserves strong
* Aramco says operations, supply chains uninterrupted despite coronavirus
* SABIC posts Q1 loss, suspends most capex spending as coronavirus bites
* BUZZ-Saudi Aramco: Credit Suisse cuts price target on lower production
* UAE non-oil private sector hits second consecutive record low - PMI
* UAE Cenbank says estimates indicate total real GDP growth reached 1.7% in 2019
* Expo body set to approve year’s delay to Expo 2020 Dubai
* Gulf Marine Services rejects Seafox International’s $32 mln buyout offer
* UK watchdog investigates EY audit of NMC Health
* BRIEF-Qatar’s Hamad International Airport Marks 4.7% Increase In Cargo Operations During Q1
* Kuwait Finance House replaces CEO
* Bailed-out Bahrain may need more Gulf support as soon as this year
* Oman locks down industrial zone over coronavirus fears
