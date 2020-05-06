MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 6

DUBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stock futures, Chinese shares slip amid Sino-U.S. tensions, oil falters
* Oil prices fall as rising U.S. inventories reassert supply concerns
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks end higher as oil prices rise
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as easing lockdowns weigh on safe-haven demand
* EXCLUSIVE-Lebanese banks draft national rescue plan that keeps some of their capital
* EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration drafting ‘Artemis Accords’ pact for moon mining
* Tunisian banks lend government foreign currency to tackle coronavirus
* Facebook says it dismantles disinformation network tied to Iran’s state media
* Israel’s BATM begins selling COVID-19 antibody tests in Europe, stock jumps
* Israel extends coronavirus cell phone surveillance by three weeks
* Jordan to continue night curfew even after virus outbreak ‘contained’
* Lebanon extends virus shutdown, PM warns of second wave
* Lebanese government to manage mobile networks ahead of new tender
* Egypt’s 2020/21 budget deficit could widen to 7.8% of GDP due to coronavirus
* Saudi Arabia’s oil exports to drop in May as demand slides - sources
* COLUMN-Saudi foreign reserves slide as epidemic, oil volume war take toll: Kemp
* Saudi Arabia sets $533 million for agriculture imports
* Pakistan concerned at workers returning from UAE with coronavirus
* UAE-based Air Arabia cuts 57 jobs due to coronavirus crisis
* MEDIA-Abu Dhabi based NMC Health’s trading arm sees major job cuts - Gulf News
* Ryanair passengers down by 99.6% in April, Wizz Air down by 97.6%
* Qatar National Bank raises $1 bln in five-year bonds - sources
* Qatar Airways planning substantial job cuts -company notice
* MEDIA-Qatar wealth fund said to seek $7.6 billion loan backed by stock - Bloomberg News
* Bahrain re-appoints Rasheed al-Maraj as central bank governor - BNA (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)