MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 6

DUBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Global shares, oil slump after Trump vows China tariff hike
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Gulf reverses earlier gains on profit-taking, volumes thin
* PRECIOUS- Gold gains as Trump’s tariff threat unnerves global markets
* Oil prices tumble by more than 2 pct after Trump announces new tariffs on Chinese goods
* Palestinians report Gaza truce with Israel as violence ebbs
* U.S. deploying carrier, bombers to Middle East to deter Iran
* Death tolls rise in surging Israel-Gaza fighting
* Libya’s Haftar orders troops to chase and destroy enemy forces -tape
* Sudan’s military council says it will present vision for country’s transition on Monday
* Iran slams Israel’s ‘savage’ attack on Gaza, blames ‘U.S. support’-report
* Brother of Algeria’s ex-President Bouteflika placed in custody by military judge - state tv
* Turkey to rule on Istanbul election re-run appeal on Monday -AKP candidate
* With focus on Hodeidah, Yemen’s war rages on elsewhere
* Iraq oil minister discusses energy cooperation with Qatar
* Iran using all resources to sell oil in “grey market” - deputy minister
* Turkey says it will not bow to U.S. sanctions over S-400 deal
* U.N. races to process rotting Yemeni grain after reaching Hodeidah store
* Egypt’s net foreign reserves at $44.218 bln at end-April -c.bank
* Egypt’s Qalaa Holdings’ revenues to exceed 90 billion EGP next year
* Prime Holding For Financial Investments Q1 Consol Profit Falls
* Egypt’s Heliopolis Updates On Sale Land In Sheraton Area
* Emaar Misr For Development Q1 Consol Profit Falls
* Maridive And Oil Services Secures Contract In Mexico
* Egypt non-oil private-sector activity expands for first time in 8 months -PMI
* Saudi Arabia raises June crude prices to Asia and Europe, cuts to U.S.
* Saudi’s Hail Cement Q1 Profit Rises
* Saudi’s Arabian Pipes Posts Q1 Profit
* Saudi’s Bahri Board Appoints Mohommed Al Sarhan As Chairman
* Saudi’s STC Says STC Sukuk Co Ltd Completes Issuance Of USD Denominated Sukuk
* Saudi Steel Pipes Posts Q1 Profit
* Saudi’s Spimaco Board Appoints Mohammad Al Sultan As Acting CEO
* Saudi Ground Services Q1 Profit Falls
* Saudi Ground Services Board Appoints Khaled Al Buanian As Chairman
* Knowledge Economic City Signs Deal To Own Entire Stake In Makarim Al Maarifa For Hospitality
* Saudi private sector growth stable in April, employment subdued - PMI
* Air Arabia first-quarter profit up 16 pct as passenger numbers improve
* Woman with cancer dies in UAE jail after rights groups, UN call for release
* Dubai’s DSI Says Cooperation With ESCA, Audit Committee Is Part Of Restructuring
* Dubai’s Emaar Properties reports 7.2 pct Q1 profit increase
* UAE’s ADNOC raises April Murban crude price to $73.05/bbl
* Dubai airport Q1 passenger traffic falls 2.2 pct to 22.2 mln
* UAE’s Noor Bank Q1 Profit Rises
* Dubai Investments Q1 Profit Falls
* Al Ramz Corporation Posts Q1 Loss
* Rak Properties Q1 Profit Falls
* UAE private sector growth picks up at fastest pace since Dec 2017 - PMI
* Qatar disowns tourism official’s comments on visas for “enemies”
* Kuwait Foundry Q1 Profit Rises
* Kuwait Business Town Real Estate Q1 Profit Rises
* Kuwait’s Independent Petroleum Group Q1 Profit Rises
* Kuwait’s Alafco Q2 Profit Falls
* Kuwait’s Napesco Q1 Profit Rises
* Bahrain’s Alba Starts Additional 106 Pots In Line 6
* Batelco Appoints Mikkel Vinter As CEO For Batelco Bahrain
* Bahrain Islamic Bank Posts Q1 Flat Profit
* Khaleeji Commercial Bank Q1 Profit Falls
* Omantel Q1 Group Profit Rises (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)