MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 6

DUBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Global shares, oil slump after Trump vows China tariff hike

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Gulf reverses earlier gains on profit-taking, volumes thin

* PRECIOUS- Gold gains as Trump’s tariff threat unnerves global markets

* Oil prices tumble by more than 2 pct after Trump announces new tariffs on Chinese goods

* Palestinians report Gaza truce with Israel as violence ebbs

* U.S. deploying carrier, bombers to Middle East to deter Iran

* Death tolls rise in surging Israel-Gaza fighting

* Libya’s Haftar orders troops to chase and destroy enemy forces -tape

* Sudan’s military council says it will present vision for country’s transition on Monday

* Iran slams Israel’s ‘savage’ attack on Gaza, blames ‘U.S. support’-report

* Brother of Algeria’s ex-President Bouteflika placed in custody by military judge - state tv

* Turkey to rule on Istanbul election re-run appeal on Monday -AKP candidate

* With focus on Hodeidah, Yemen’s war rages on elsewhere

* Iraq oil minister discusses energy cooperation with Qatar

* Iran using all resources to sell oil in “grey market” - deputy minister

* Turkey says it will not bow to U.S. sanctions over S-400 deal

* U.N. races to process rotting Yemeni grain after reaching Hodeidah store

EGYPT

* Egypt’s net foreign reserves at $44.218 bln at end-April -c.bank

* Egypt’s Qalaa Holdings’ revenues to exceed 90 billion EGP next year

* Prime Holding For Financial Investments Q1 Consol Profit Falls

* Egypt’s Heliopolis Updates On Sale Land In Sheraton Area

* Emaar Misr For Development Q1 Consol Profit Falls

* Maridive And Oil Services Secures Contract In Mexico

* Egypt non-oil private-sector activity expands for first time in 8 months -PMI

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia raises June crude prices to Asia and Europe, cuts to U.S.

* Saudi’s Hail Cement Q1 Profit Rises

* Saudi’s Arabian Pipes Posts Q1 Profit

* Saudi’s Bahri Board Appoints Mohommed Al Sarhan As Chairman

* Saudi’s STC Says STC Sukuk Co Ltd Completes Issuance Of USD Denominated Sukuk

* Saudi Steel Pipes Posts Q1 Profit

* Saudi’s Spimaco Board Appoints Mohammad Al Sultan As Acting CEO

* Saudi Ground Services Q1 Profit Falls

* Saudi Ground Services Board Appoints Khaled Al Buanian As Chairman

* Knowledge Economic City Signs Deal To Own Entire Stake In Makarim Al Maarifa For Hospitality

* Saudi private sector growth stable in April, employment subdued - PMI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Air Arabia first-quarter profit up 16 pct as passenger numbers improve

* Woman with cancer dies in UAE jail after rights groups, UN call for release

* Dubai’s DSI Says Cooperation With ESCA, Audit Committee Is Part Of Restructuring

* Dubai’s Emaar Properties reports 7.2 pct Q1 profit increase

* UAE’s ADNOC raises April Murban crude price to $73.05/bbl

* Dubai airport Q1 passenger traffic falls 2.2 pct to 22.2 mln

* UAE’s Noor Bank Q1 Profit Rises

* Dubai Investments Q1 Profit Falls

* Al Ramz Corporation Posts Q1 Loss

* Rak Properties Q1 Profit Falls

* UAE private sector growth picks up at fastest pace since Dec 2017 - PMI

QATAR

* Qatar disowns tourism official’s comments on visas for “enemies”

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Foundry Q1 Profit Rises

* Kuwait Business Town Real Estate Q1 Profit Rises

* Kuwait’s Independent Petroleum Group Q1 Profit Rises

* Kuwait’s Alafco Q2 Profit Falls

* Kuwait’s Napesco Q1 Profit Rises

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Alba Starts Additional 106 Pots In Line 6

* Batelco Appoints Mikkel Vinter As CEO For Batelco Bahrain

* Bahrain Islamic Bank Posts Q1 Flat Profit

* Khaleeji Commercial Bank Q1 Profit Falls

OMAN

* Omantel Q1 Group Profit Rises (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)