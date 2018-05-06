MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 6

DUBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks gain 1 pct led by tech gains; oil prices jump

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets down on Iran concerns, EM weakness; blue-chips lift Saudi

* Oil hits highest since Nov. 2014 as Iran tensions mount

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar retreats from day’s highs

* Europeans push last bid to salvage Iran deal, but work on plan B

* SCENARIOS-What could Iran do if Trump pulls out of nuclear deal?

* Polls open in Lebanon’s first general election in nine years

* Iran says will not renegotiate nuclear deal, warns against changes

* ANALYSIS-Nuclear deal a challenge for Rouhani as Iran hardliners close in

* Gaza blast kills six Hamas gunmen

* Palestinian leader Abbas offers apology for remarks on Jews

* Turkish lira falls to new record low on nagging inflation fears

* Iraq’s top Shi’ite cleric hints at renewed opposition to Maliki return

* PREVIEW-Tunisians to vote in first free municipal elections amid economic gloom

* PREVIEW-Hezbollah, allies eye gains in Lebanon vote

* Chemical weapons inspectors back from Syria’s Douma - source

* INTERVIEW-Jailed former head of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition says fair election impossible

EGYPT

* Egypt says sending Arab troops to Syria a possibility - state newspaper

* Egypt has collected 1.8 mln tonnes of wheat in local harvest so far -supply minister

* Russian, Egyptian foreign and defence ministers to meet on May 14

* Egypt to auction 1-year dollar-denominated treasury bills on May 7 - central bank

* Egypt says foreign reserves rise to $44.030 bln at end-April

* Egyptian Electricity Holding to raise $700 mln loan with HSBC and Credit Suisse - sources

* Centamin’s first-quarter profit more than doubles

* Egypt’s non-oil business activity grows in April for 2nd time in 31 months -PMI

* IMF says Egypt must deepen reforms to catch window of global growth

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi body appears to retract call to end gender segregation

* MEDIA-Saudis move to push oil prices higher, in break from past policy- WSJ

* Saudi energy minister ‘optimistic’ on S.Korea being shortlisted for nuclear project

* British court allows appeal against UK arms sales to Saudis

* RPT-COLUMN-Saudi Arabia wants higher prices to kick oil addiction: Kemp

* Saudi Arabia launches initiative to improve country’s lifestyle

* Cautious Saudi bankers give reality check on country’s economic health

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi state finalises ownership transfer of $10 bln financial district

* Saudi Aramco awards 16 local firm deals worth $7 billion

* Slumping economy overhangs Saudi reforms as officials, businessmen meet

* HSBC has 20-plus deals in pipeline in Saudi Arabia -exec

* China’s Sinopec plans to cut Saudi crude oil volumes for 2nd mth in June

* Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy 540,000 tonnes of wheat

* BUZZ-Saudi miner Ma’aden up 2 pct after strong Q1 earnings

* Saudi private sector growth slows to record low in April - PMI

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Tabreed Says IDB Infrastructure Fund II Acquires Stake In Saudi Tabreed

* BRIEF-Dubai’s Aramex Q1 Profit Rises

* UAE private sector growth edges up in April as tax shock starts to fade

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates

QATAR

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Qatar’s Rosneft stake is pricey insurance policy

* Qataris focused on football after Saudi Asian Cup draw

* Qatar steps in to rescue Rosneft’s troubled stake sale to China

* Qatar complains after citizen held in Yemen

* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Sinopec starts catalytic cracking unit construction at JV refinery with Kuwait

* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-GFH Financial Updates On Acquisition Of Majority Shareholding In Entertainer

* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)