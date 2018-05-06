MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 6

DUBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Europeans push last bid to salvage Iran deal, but work on plan B
* SCENARIOS-What could Iran do if Trump pulls out of nuclear deal?
* Polls open in Lebanon’s first general election in nine years
* Iran says will not renegotiate nuclear deal, warns against changes
* ANALYSIS-Nuclear deal a challenge for Rouhani as Iran hardliners close in
* Gaza blast kills six Hamas gunmen
* Palestinian leader Abbas offers apology for remarks on Jews
* Turkish lira falls to new record low on nagging inflation fears
* Iraq’s top Shi’ite cleric hints at renewed opposition to Maliki return
* PREVIEW-Tunisians to vote in first free municipal elections amid economic gloom
* PREVIEW-Hezbollah, allies eye gains in Lebanon vote
* Chemical weapons inspectors back from Syria’s Douma - source
* INTERVIEW-Jailed former head of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition says fair election impossible
* Egypt says sending Arab troops to Syria a possibility - state newspaper
* Egypt has collected 1.8 mln tonnes of wheat in local harvest so far -supply minister
* Russian, Egyptian foreign and defence ministers to meet on May 14
* Egypt to auction 1-year dollar-denominated treasury bills on May 7 - central bank
* Egypt says foreign reserves rise to $44.030 bln at end-April
* Egyptian Electricity Holding to raise $700 mln loan with HSBC and Credit Suisse - sources
* Centamin’s first-quarter profit more than doubles
* Egypt’s non-oil business activity grows in April for 2nd time in 31 months -PMI
* IMF says Egypt must deepen reforms to catch window of global growth
* Saudi body appears to retract call to end gender segregation
* MEDIA-Saudis move to push oil prices higher, in break from past policy- WSJ
* Saudi energy minister ‘optimistic’ on S.Korea being shortlisted for nuclear project
* British court allows appeal against UK arms sales to Saudis
* RPT-COLUMN-Saudi Arabia wants higher prices to kick oil addiction: Kemp
* Saudi Arabia launches initiative to improve country’s lifestyle
* Cautious Saudi bankers give reality check on country’s economic health
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi state finalises ownership transfer of $10 bln financial district
* Saudi Aramco awards 16 local firm deals worth $7 billion
* Slumping economy overhangs Saudi reforms as officials, businessmen meet
* HSBC has 20-plus deals in pipeline in Saudi Arabia -exec
* China’s Sinopec plans to cut Saudi crude oil volumes for 2nd mth in June
* Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy 540,000 tonnes of wheat
* BUZZ-Saudi miner Ma’aden up 2 pct after strong Q1 earnings
* Saudi private sector growth slows to record low in April - PMI
* BRIEF-Tabreed Says IDB Infrastructure Fund II Acquires Stake In Saudi Tabreed
* BRIEF-Dubai’s Aramex Q1 Profit Rises
* UAE private sector growth edges up in April as tax shock starts to fade
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Qatar’s Rosneft stake is pricey insurance policy
* Qataris focused on football after Saudi Asian Cup draw
* Qatar steps in to rescue Rosneft’s troubled stake sale to China
* Qatar complains after citizen held in Yemen
* Sinopec starts catalytic cracking unit construction at JV refinery with Kuwait
* BRIEF-GFH Financial Updates On Acquisition Of Majority Shareholding In Entertainer
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates