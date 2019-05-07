MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 7

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares off 5-week low, remain fragile on renewed US-China trade worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi hit by profit-taking, financials drag major Gulf markets

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as risk appetite dips on Trump tariff-hike threat

* Oil prices under pressure from U.S.-China trade dispute, market remains tense

* Pentagon says U.S. carrier, bombers sent to Middle East on ‘credible threat’ by Iran

* Iran to restart some nuclear activity in response to U.S. withdrawal from nuclear deal

* IranAir appoints new chief executive

* Lebanon central bank workers strike, PM demands budgetary ‘realism’

* Syrian militants rocket Russian airbase in Syria - Russian military

* Syrian army attacks rebel stronghold - insurgent spokesman

* INSIGHT-No turning back: Syrian Kurds reshape region with books and schools

* Jailed Kurdish militant exhorts SDF to avoid conflict in Syria

* ICC will no longer refer Jordan to U.N. for failure to arrest Sudan’s Bashir

EGYPT

* Egypt sells $1 billion in one-year dollar T-bills - central bank

* Egypt’s GASC seeks white rice for arrival July 25 to Aug. 20

SAUDI ARABIA

* China’s Hengli boosts Saudi oil buys as new refinery ramps up

* Saudi’s SAGO buys 840,000 tonnes of barley in tender

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says it released a Qatari military boat held since end April

* ADCB’s Q1 profit falls 5 pct, sees cost synergies from three-way merger

* Dubai first-quarter visitor numbers up 2.2 pct

* Pearl Petroleum to raise funding for Iraqi Kurdistan investment

* UAE investment banks Arqaam and The National Investor weigh merger - Bloomberg

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain court refuses to grant jailed activist Rajab a non-custodial sentence - lawyer (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)