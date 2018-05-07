MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 7

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge ahead, U.S. crude tops $70

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi petchems up on firmer oil, GFH shines in Bahrain

* U.S. oil rises above $70 for first time since Nov. 2014 on Venezuela, Iran worries

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises to 1-week high as dollar pauses rally

* Hezbollah allies set for gains in Lebanon parliament-unofficial results

* Rouhani says plans in place for any Trump decision on nuclear deal-TV

* Turkey’s Erdogan says will carry out new military operations after Syria offensives

* Turkey’s Erdogan promises to lower inflation, interest rates after elections

* Israeli troops kill two Palestinians trying to cross from Gaza -army

* Iraqi air strike targets Islamic State position in Syria - PM

* Iran oil min says Tehran prefers “reasonable” oil price - Shana

* Tunisia’s Ennahda claims victory in landmark local elections

* Macron warns of risk of war if Trump withdraws from Iran deal

* Israel seeks to ease regulations to save economy time, money

* Turkey says it will retaliate if U.S. halts weapons sales

* French government faces legal pressure over arms sales to Saudi, UAE

EGYPT

* BRIEF-Egypt’s Kahira Pharmaceuticals Nine-Month Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Egypt’s Alexandria Pharmaceutical Nine-Month Profit Rises

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi sovereign fund plans entertainment centres across kingdom

* Foreigners resume net buying of Saudi stocks in latest week

* Ex-CEO of Banque Saudi Fransi under travel ban amid probe into staff bonus breach

* Saudi king orders whistleblower protections in anti-corruption push

* BRIEF-Savola Group Signs Deal To Buy 51 Pct Of Al Kabeer Group

* BRIEF-Saudi Investment Bank Q1 Profit Rises

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Rights group asks UAE for whereabouts of Dubai princess

* Planemakers risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy

* Dubai’s Abraaj to sell Middlesex University in Dubai-sources

* BRIEF-National Bank Of Umm Al Qaiwain Q1 Profit Rises

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum says will list 49 pct of its shares in aluminium plant

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Gulf Insurance Group Q1 Profit Rises

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s GFH Financial hires GIB to seek Saudi listing

* BUZZ-Bahrain’s GFH jumps 9 percent on bank hire for Saudi listing

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Batelco Q1 Profit Rises (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)