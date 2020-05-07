MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 7

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks relieved by China export surprise, US bonds face debt flood

* Oil steadies as China imports rebound but glut weighs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf indexes fall alongside subdued global equities

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as bleak data stirs doubts about global economic recovery

* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf debt market shows signs of recovery as issuers line up

* Iraq lawmakers approve government of Prime Minister-designate Kadhimi

* U.S. to renew waiver for Iraq to import Iranian electricity for 120 days -State Department

* Rockets hit near Baghdad airport, launcher with timer found

* Trump vetoes Iran war powers resolution

* Switzerland seeks medical furlough extension of American detained by Iran -Pompeo

* Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises by 78 to 6,418

* Iran’s Rouhani pledges “crushing response” if U.S. extends arms embargo

* United States’ Khalilzad to meet Taliban in Qatar, visit India, Pakistan

* Israel’s Supreme Court clears Netanyahu to form government despite corruption charges

* Israel plans thousands of new settler homes ahead of Pompeo visit

* U.S. announces $225 million in emergency aid to Yemen

* Up to 1,200 deployed in Libya by Russian military group -U.N. report

* Lebanon rescue plan, any IMF deal will need laws - MP

* Lebanon’s besieged banks scramble to avoid near total wipeout

* Lebanon plan based on flexible exchange rate in ‘coming period’- Finance Minister

* Lebanon urges unity to tackle crisis, says time is short

* ANALYSIS-Pandemic boosts Palestinian PM as potential Abbas successor

EGYPT

* IMF to consider Egypt’s request for loan on May 11

* Uber lays off hundreds in Egypt amid global cuts, staff says

* Egypt’s GASC buys 60,000 T of soyoil in tender

* Some Egyptians pack streets for Ramadan shopping despite coronavirus threat

SAUDI ARABIA

* Bahrain eases coronavirus restrictions, Saudis announce hefty fines

* Aramco close to inking $10 billion deal with group of about 10 banks - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE calls for de-escalation in region to focus on coronavirus recovery

* UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant operational timetable is “on schedule” - CEO

* Emirates Group airport unit to review Australian operations

* Dubai developer Nakheel slashes salaries due to coronavirus crisis

QATAR

* Qatar Airways expects to re-open routes this month

BAHRAIN

* Junk-rated Bahrain to brave markets with dollar bond issues (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)