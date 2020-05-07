MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 7

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks relieved by China export surprise, US bonds face debt flood
* Oil steadies as China imports rebound but glut weighs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf indexes fall alongside subdued global equities
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as bleak data stirs doubts about global economic recovery
* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf debt market shows signs of recovery as issuers line up
* Iraq lawmakers approve government of Prime Minister-designate Kadhimi
* U.S. to renew waiver for Iraq to import Iranian electricity for 120 days -State Department
* Rockets hit near Baghdad airport, launcher with timer found
* Trump vetoes Iran war powers resolution
* Switzerland seeks medical furlough extension of American detained by Iran -Pompeo
* Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises by 78 to 6,418
* Iran’s Rouhani pledges “crushing response” if U.S. extends arms embargo
* United States’ Khalilzad to meet Taliban in Qatar, visit India, Pakistan
* Israel’s Supreme Court clears Netanyahu to form government despite corruption charges
* Israel plans thousands of new settler homes ahead of Pompeo visit
* U.S. announces $225 million in emergency aid to Yemen
* Up to 1,200 deployed in Libya by Russian military group -U.N. report
* Lebanon rescue plan, any IMF deal will need laws - MP
* Lebanon’s besieged banks scramble to avoid near total wipeout
* Lebanon plan based on flexible exchange rate in ‘coming period’- Finance Minister
* Lebanon urges unity to tackle crisis, says time is short
* ANALYSIS-Pandemic boosts Palestinian PM as potential Abbas successor
* IMF to consider Egypt’s request for loan on May 11
* Uber lays off hundreds in Egypt amid global cuts, staff says
* Egypt’s GASC buys 60,000 T of soyoil in tender
* Some Egyptians pack streets for Ramadan shopping despite coronavirus threat
* Bahrain eases coronavirus restrictions, Saudis announce hefty fines
* Aramco close to inking $10 billion deal with group of about 10 banks - sources
* UAE calls for de-escalation in region to focus on coronavirus recovery
* UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant operational timetable is “on schedule” - CEO
* Emirates Group airport unit to review Australian operations
* Dubai developer Nakheel slashes salaries due to coronavirus crisis
* Qatar Airways expects to re-open routes this month
* Bahrain eases coronavirus restrictions, Saudis announce hefty fines
* Junk-rated Bahrain to brave markets with dollar bond issues (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)