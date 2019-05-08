MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 8

DUBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, bonds rally on fears China-US trade deal unravelling

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil, geopolitical tensions weigh on Saudi; most Gulf markets down

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-week high as trade jitters dampen risk appetite

* Oil prices firm amid U.S. sanctions on crude exporters Iran, Venezuela

* Iraq close to signing $53 bln deal with Exxon, PetroChina; denies Iran link

* Pompeo briefs Iraqi leaders on U.S. security concerns over Iran

* France suggests sanctions could be reimposed if Iran reneges on deal

* INTERVIEW-EU-Iran trade vehicle unlikely to meet anti-money-laundering norms -U.S.

* Iran currency slips to around 7-month lows as U.S. tensions rise

* Anti-Kurdish protests grow in Syria’s Deir al-Zor -residents, locals

* Living in the ruins of Aleppo’s old frontline

* Intense fighting in northwest Syria as army tries to advance

* Lebanese central bank, public sector workers suspend strikes

* Lebanon dollar bonds fall as tensions flare over austerity budget proposal

* Sudan military rulers want Sharia law to guide legislation under interim government

* Gulf pledges offer scant reprieve for Sudan’s economy

* Haftar forces shoot down Tripoli government warplane, LNA video shows apparent foreign pilot

* Amid tensions with France, Libya’s Serraj to meet Macron on Wednesday

* Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of hard wheat in tender

* UN seeks release of thousands of migrants held in Yemen

EGYPT

* Egypt’s sugar reserves sufficient for 7 months - supply minister

Egypt expects IMF loan final tranche in July - deputy finance minister

* Egypt upholds death sentence for 13 members of disbanded militant group

* Egypt’s 9M budget deficit for year to June drops to 5.3 pct of GDP - finance minister

* Egypt moves to cancel planned increase in stock exchange duty

* Egypt spent $3.51 bln on fuel subsidies in first nine months of FY 2018-2019 - minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi appoints new head of its civil aviation body - Royal Decree

* U.S. energy secretary says Saudi raising production to counter Iran sanctions impact - CNBC

* Saudi Arabia’s TAQA plans to acquire two North American firms

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Air Serbia sole bidder for subsidised flights from Nis airport

* Jet Airways pilots’ union asks India’s top court to direct lender to release funds

* U.N. says UAE activist Mansoor’s prison conditions “may constitute torture”

* UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim set to raise $600 mln in “green” sukuk

* Abu Dhabi launches $145.7 mln venture capital, start-up fund

* Ambassador says UAE will soon lift Lebanon travel ban -NNA

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain ditches subsidy reform plan as political tensions simmer

* Bahrain PM makes Ramadan call to Qatar Emir, a first since rift

OMAN

* Gunvor arranging Oman loan linked to oil for up to $3 bln