MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 9

DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares sink to 6-week low as clock ticks toward U.S. tariff hike on Chinese goods

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Global trade tensions, Ramadan dent appetite for Gulf stocks

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold firm ahead of U.S.-China trade talks

* Oil falls as trade row fears outweigh drop in U.S. crude stocks

* US targets Iran’s metals for sanctions, Tehran relaxes nuclear deal compliance

* Iran rolls back nuclear pledges but stops short of violating pact

* Saudi Arabia’s oil exports to stay below 7 mln bpd in June- Gulf source

* Turkish opposition: Erdogan’s mandate must also be revoked if Istanbul poll annulled

* Sudan’s protest coalition calls for civil disobedience campaign

* Iraq, China’s CPECC in $1.07 bln deal to process gas from Halfaya oilfield

* U.S. says no more sanctions waivers for Iran oil purchases

EGYPT

* Egypt expects 5.8 pct economic growth in Q4 of FY 2018-19 - minister

* Egyptian Exchange Says Schroders Sells 2.3 Mln Shares In Talaat Mostafa Group

* Egyptian Exchange Says Norges Bank Bought 4.8 Mln Shares Of CI Capital

* Medinet Nasr For Housing And Development Q1 Consol Profit Rises

* Egypt moves to cancel planned increase in stock exchange duty

SAUDI ARABIA

* Yemen government accuses UAE of landing separatists on remote island

* Arabian Centres to raise $747 mln after pricing IPO at bottom of range

* Saudi’s Savola Group Posts Q1 Profit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Australia’s Macquarie Capital downsizes in the Gulf -sources

* Abu Dhabi’s Gulf Capital, Waha Capital hold merger talks - sources

* Turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal to boost Gulf presence amid downturn

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Boubyan Petrochemical Q4 Profit Rises

* Warba Bank Says CBK Disapproves Bank’s Acquisition Of KMEFIC

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain receives first instalment of Gulf aid, expects deficits to fall

* Bailed-out Bahrain considers new debt sale; bonds drop (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)