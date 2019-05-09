MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 9

DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares sink to 6-week low as clock ticks toward U.S. tariff hike on Chinese goods
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Global trade tensions, Ramadan dent appetite for Gulf stocks
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold firm ahead of U.S.-China trade talks
* Oil falls as trade row fears outweigh drop in U.S. crude stocks
* US targets Iran’s metals for sanctions, Tehran relaxes nuclear deal compliance
* Iran rolls back nuclear pledges but stops short of violating pact
* Saudi Arabia’s oil exports to stay below 7 mln bpd in June- Gulf source
* Turkish opposition: Erdogan’s mandate must also be revoked if Istanbul poll annulled
* Sudan’s protest coalition calls for civil disobedience campaign
* Iraq, China’s CPECC in $1.07 bln deal to process gas from Halfaya oilfield
* U.S. says no more sanctions waivers for Iran oil purchases
* Egypt expects 5.8 pct economic growth in Q4 of FY 2018-19 - minister
* Egyptian Exchange Says Schroders Sells 2.3 Mln Shares In Talaat Mostafa Group
* Egyptian Exchange Says Norges Bank Bought 4.8 Mln Shares Of CI Capital
* Medinet Nasr For Housing And Development Q1 Consol Profit Rises
* Egypt moves to cancel planned increase in stock exchange duty
* Yemen government accuses UAE of landing separatists on remote island
* Arabian Centres to raise $747 mln after pricing IPO at bottom of range
* Saudi’s Savola Group Posts Q1 Profit
* Australia’s Macquarie Capital downsizes in the Gulf -sources
* Abu Dhabi’s Gulf Capital, Waha Capital hold merger talks - sources
* Turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal to boost Gulf presence amid downturn
* Kuwait’s Boubyan Petrochemical Q4 Profit Rises
* Warba Bank Says CBK Disapproves Bank’s Acquisition Of KMEFIC
* Bahrain receives first instalment of Gulf aid, expects deficits to fall
* Bailed-out Bahrain considers new debt sale; bonds drop (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)