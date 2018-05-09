MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 9

DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil soars, shares rattled as Trump dumps Iran nuclear deal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip on Iran worries, Egypt rebounds from drop
* Oil prices jump after U.S. walks away from Iran nuclear deal
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as dollar regains footing
* Trump ignores European pleas and abandons ‘defective’ Iran nuclear deal
* U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran
* COLUMN-Saudi Arabia stands to win most from Trump ditching Iran deal: Russell
* Jordan urges political solution to rid Mideast of nuclear arms
* Gulf Arab allies jubilant at U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal
* Rouhani says Iran will remain in nuclear deal without U.S.
* Iran faces banking turmoil after U.S. nuclear deal exit
* Turkey’s lira weakens to new record low against U.S. dollar
* Iraq requests EBRD development bank membership and support
* Independent candidates get most votes in Tunisia’s municipal election
* U.S. urges post-election Lebanon to uphold regional policy
* Libya targets oil production capacity above 2 mln bpd by 2022 -NOC
* Iraq’s Kurdistan region to hold elections on Sept. 30
* Iran prepares to export new oil grade amid sanctions threat- sources
* Saudi Arabia hints it may raise oil output after U.S. quits Iran nuclear deal
* MEDIA-Saudi prince and NYC company to buy Plaza Hotel for $600 mln - NY Post
* Alhokair Saudi mall developer secures $1.9 bln Islamic loan
* GIB Capital to advise on first stage of Jeddah transport project
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (1)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (2)
* UAE energy minister says efforts to rebalance oil market are “progressing well”
* EXCLUSIVE-Emirates facing cabin crew shortages -sources
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* BRIEF-Manazel Real Estate AGM Authorizes Board To Facilitate Upto AED 2.6 Bln Sukuk Issuance
* NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott
* MEDIA-Qatar eyes stake in Newsmax - Politico
* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* Kuwait Petroleum seeks LNG cargo for June -sources
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)