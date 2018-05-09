MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 9

DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil soars, shares rattled as Trump dumps Iran nuclear deal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip on Iran worries, Egypt rebounds from drop

* Oil prices jump after U.S. walks away from Iran nuclear deal

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as dollar regains footing

* Trump ignores European pleas and abandons ‘defective’ Iran nuclear deal

* U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran

* COLUMN-Saudi Arabia stands to win most from Trump ditching Iran deal: Russell

* Jordan urges political solution to rid Mideast of nuclear arms

* Gulf Arab allies jubilant at U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal

* Rouhani says Iran will remain in nuclear deal without U.S.

* Iran faces banking turmoil after U.S. nuclear deal exit

* Turkey’s lira weakens to new record low against U.S. dollar

* Iraq requests EBRD development bank membership and support

* Independent candidates get most votes in Tunisia’s municipal election

* U.S. urges post-election Lebanon to uphold regional policy

* Libya targets oil production capacity above 2 mln bpd by 2022 -NOC

* Iraq’s Kurdistan region to hold elections on Sept. 30

* Iran prepares to export new oil grade amid sanctions threat- sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia hints it may raise oil output after U.S. quits Iran nuclear deal

* MEDIA-Saudi prince and NYC company to buy Plaza Hotel for $600 mln - NY Post

* Alhokair Saudi mall developer secures $1.9 bln Islamic loan

* GIB Capital to advise on first stage of Jeddah transport project

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (1)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates (2)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE energy minister says efforts to rebalance oil market are “progressing well”

* EXCLUSIVE-Emirates facing cabin crew shortages -sources

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates

* BRIEF-Manazel Real Estate AGM Authorizes Board To Facilitate Upto AED 2.6 Bln Sukuk Issuance

QATAR

* NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott

* MEDIA-Qatar eyes stake in Newsmax - Politico

* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo

* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates

* Kuwait Petroleum seeks LNG cargo for June -sources

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)