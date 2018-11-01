MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 1

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia starts new month up on strong Wall St after brutal Oct

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index breaches 200-day average, all Gulf markets rise sharply

* Oil prices fall on signs of rising supplies, ebbing confidence on global economy

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices recover from 3-week low on softer U.S. dollar

* Middle East Crude-Dubai ends month lower; Shell buys 19 cargoes in Oct

* POLL-Mideast funds wary, not bearish on Saudi over Khashoggi affair

* Saudi-led coalition masses troops near Yemen’s Hodeidah as pressure mounts to end war

* U.S. doesn’t want to harm friends, allies with Iran sanctions -Bolton

* Khashoggi murder outcry threatens U.S.-Saudi ties, Saudi prince says

* Turkish forces shell northern Syria, Kurdish-led force responds

* Istanbul prosecutor says Khashoggi was suffocated in Saudi consulate

* Turkey’s lira weakens after government tax cut plans

* Libya adds 10,000 bpd by restarting three small eastern fields-NOC

* OPEC oil output rises to highest since 2016 despite Iran - Reuters survey

* Iraq oil minister says crude price “fair”, aims to hike output capacity

* Algeria’s annual inflation falls to 4.7 pct in September

* HSBC sees doubling of commercial bank’s MENA profit by 2023-exec

* Rouhani tells Iranians to brace for hard times under U.S. sanctions

* Turkey central bank sharply raises inflation forecasts

EGYPT

* IMF reaches staff agreement for $2 bln disbursement to Egypt

* Egypt hosts Arab military exercises in what could develop into an “Arab NATO”

* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 16.3 pct y/y in Sept

* Egypt’s Orascom Investment expects to acquire 30 pct of Sarwa Capital

* Egypt’s Banque Misr sold 2 pct stake in Saudia Arabia’s Samba - executive

* Egypt’s Midor refinery agrees $1.2 billion loan with 3 international banks

SAUDI ARABIA

* SABIC launches new company to boost local content

* Senators urge Trump to suspend nuclear energy talks with Saudi Arabia

* Saudi posts big decline in fiscal deficit in Q3 as oil revenues rise

* Islamic Development Bank sets size for sukuk at 650 million euro - document

* Saudi prosecutor completes inspections in Turkey, heads to airport - NTV

* Saudi Aramco sets November propane price at $540 a tonne

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi National Hotels in talks to buy Emaar’s hotel assets -sources

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala sets final price guidance for 10-yr dollar bond- document

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar bank lending growth jumps in September

KUWAIT

* Kuwait bourse seeks to create VC platform to finance startups-CEO

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s oil company targets $1 bln through dual-tranche bond

OMAN

* Oman crude OSP rises to $80.20/bbl for December (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)