MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 10

* Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers
* UPDATE 9-Oil rises after falling on Trump comments on U.S.-China trade
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Banks, earnings drive Saudi up; other Gulf markets mixed
* PRECIOUS- Gold hits 3-month low, faces biggest weekly drop in 3 years
* Lebanon to delay $2 bln Eurobond issuance, committed to paying maturities on time
* Better in a safe than sorry: Amid unrest, some Lebanese stash cash at home
* Lebanese banks face threats, Hariri said to want neutral government
* Lebanese banking association head says depositors’ money is safe, no need for panic
* Ex-Lebanese PM questioned over how $11 billion was spent
* Moody’s downgrades Lebanon’s largest banks, citing weaker sovereign
* Jordan appoints former palace advisor as new finance minister in government reshuffle-royal decree
* Protesters block Iraqi port after brief resumption of work - sources
* Bank Of Jordan Syria Posts Q3 Profit
* Turkish Wealth Fund mandates advisors for horse racing, betting licenses
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks mixed; tighter arbitrage flow may support
* Iraq Noor Islamic Bank Nine-Month Pre-Tax Profit Falls
* UK lowers security level for its ships in Strait of Hormuz
* Turkish steel companies’ profits pressured by a shrinking market, trade wars
* POLL-Turkey’s current account seen posting $2 bln surplus in September
* Libya’s NOC boosts production capacity at Nafoora oil field
* Iraq oil production and exports stable, extraction healthy - minister
* Iran able to enrich uranium up to 60%, says atomic energy agency spokesman
* Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation falls to 3.1% in October
* Union National Bank Egypt Shareholders Approve Deslisting From EGX
* Egypt has reserves of sugar, rice, vegoils for at least three months
* Cairo National Co For Investment And Securities 9-Month Loss Narrows
* Al Fanar Contracting 9-Month Profit Rises
* Credit Agricole Egypt 9-Month Income Rises
* Beltone Financial Holding 9-Month Consol Loss Widens
* Atlas For Investment & Food Industries 9-Month Standalone Profit Rises
* Saudi Aramco confirms to sell 0.5% to retail investors, lockup period for govt
* UPDATE 2-Saudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size
* Saudi Aramco signs China’s crude oil supply deals for 2020
* Japanese companies likely to spurn Saudi Aramco IPO - JXTG president
* Russia-China fund seeks Chinese investors for Saudi Aramco IPO
* Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres hires banks for debut dollar bonds
* Arabian Centres Announces Intention To Issue USD Denominated Sukuk
* Al Rajhi REIT Completes Acquisition Of Al Salam NMC Hospital
* South Africa sees new Saudi-backed $10 bln refinery onstream by 2028
* Saudi’s Emaar The Economic City Qtrly Loss Widens
* Saudi’s Sadara Basic Services Says Sadara Chemical Q3 Loss Widens
* UPDATE 1-Emirates airlines first half profit surges on cheaper fuel, cost cuts
* Dubai Airport Q3 Passenger Traffic Down 2.4%
* Dubai ruler appoints Emirates chairman to oversee Dubai Holding, Meraas
* Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks for dollar sukuk
* UAE’s SHUAA Capital Completes All Procedures To sell SHUAA Securities
* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA forecasts $518 mln capex for 2019 - CFO
* UAE’s IHC Completes Procedures To Purchase All Shares Of SHUAA Securities
* Dubai’s DEWA seeks bids for water desalination plant
* Dubai Aerospace Enterprises 9-Month Profit Falls
* India’s IndiGo signs one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways
* Kuwait plans to increase oil exports to China - KUNA
* Kuwait finance minister resignation approved
* Al Mazaya Holding Posts Q3 Loss
* Oula Fuel Marketing Q3 Profit Rises
* Kuwait’s NAPESCO Q3 Profit Falls
* Kuwait National Cinema Q3 Profit Rises
* Al-Kout Industrial Projects Q3 Profit Rises
* Kuwait’s Tamdeen Investment Posts Q3 Profit
* Kuwait’s Livestock Transport And Trading Q3 Loss Narrows
* Dar Al Thuraya Real Estate Q3 Profit Rises
* Mashaer Holding Posts Q3 Profit
* Bahrain’s Ithmaar Holding Posts Q3 Profit
* Ithmaar Holding Says Accumulated Losses Stand At $739.4 Mln
* Investcorp, China Resources And Fung Investments Launch $500 Mln Investment Platform
* Omantel 9-Month Group Profit Rises (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)