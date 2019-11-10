MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 10

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers

* UPDATE 9-Oil rises after falling on Trump comments on U.S.-China trade

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Banks, earnings drive Saudi up; other Gulf markets mixed

* PRECIOUS- Gold hits 3-month low, faces biggest weekly drop in 3 years

* Lebanon to delay $2 bln Eurobond issuance, committed to paying maturities on time

* Better in a safe than sorry: Amid unrest, some Lebanese stash cash at home

* Lebanese banks face threats, Hariri said to want neutral government

* Lebanese banking association head says depositors’ money is safe, no need for panic

* Ex-Lebanese PM questioned over how $11 billion was spent

* Moody’s downgrades Lebanon’s largest banks, citing weaker sovereign

* Jordan appoints former palace advisor as new finance minister in government reshuffle-royal decree

* Protesters block Iraqi port after brief resumption of work - sources

* Bank Of Jordan Syria Posts Q3 Profit

* Turkish Wealth Fund mandates advisors for horse racing, betting licenses

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks mixed; tighter arbitrage flow may support

* Iraq Noor Islamic Bank Nine-Month Pre-Tax Profit Falls

* UK lowers security level for its ships in Strait of Hormuz

* Turkish steel companies’ profits pressured by a shrinking market, trade wars

* POLL-Turkey’s current account seen posting $2 bln surplus in September

* Libya’s NOC boosts production capacity at Nafoora oil field

* Iraq oil production and exports stable, extraction healthy - minister

* Iran able to enrich uranium up to 60%, says atomic energy agency spokesman

EGYPT

* Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation falls to 3.1% in October

* Union National Bank Egypt Shareholders Approve Deslisting From EGX

* Egypt has reserves of sugar, rice, vegoils for at least three months

* Cairo National Co For Investment And Securities 9-Month Loss Narrows

* Al Fanar Contracting 9-Month Profit Rises

* Credit Agricole Egypt 9-Month Income Rises

* Beltone Financial Holding 9-Month Consol Loss Widens

* Atlas For Investment & Food Industries 9-Month Standalone Profit Rises

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco confirms to sell 0.5% to retail investors, lockup period for govt

* UPDATE 2-Saudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size

* Saudi Aramco signs China’s crude oil supply deals for 2020

* Japanese companies likely to spurn Saudi Aramco IPO - JXTG president

* Russia-China fund seeks Chinese investors for Saudi Aramco IPO

* Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres hires banks for debut dollar bonds

* Arabian Centres Announces Intention To Issue USD Denominated Sukuk

* Al Rajhi REIT Completes Acquisition Of Al Salam NMC Hospital

* South Africa sees new Saudi-backed $10 bln refinery onstream by 2028

* Saudi’s Emaar The Economic City Qtrly Loss Widens

* Saudi’s Sadara Basic Services Says Sadara Chemical Q3 Loss Widens

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UPDATE 1-Emirates airlines first half profit surges on cheaper fuel, cost cuts

* Dubai Airport Q3 Passenger Traffic Down 2.4%

* Dubai ruler appoints Emirates chairman to oversee Dubai Holding, Meraas

* Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks for dollar sukuk

* UAE’s SHUAA Capital Completes All Procedures To sell SHUAA Securities

* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA forecasts $518 mln capex for 2019 - CFO

* UAE’s IHC Completes Procedures To Purchase All Shares Of SHUAA Securities

* Dubai’s DEWA seeks bids for water desalination plant

* Dubai Aerospace Enterprises 9-Month Profit Falls

QATAR

* India’s IndiGo signs one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways

KUWAIT

* Kuwait plans to increase oil exports to China - KUNA

* Kuwait finance minister resignation approved

* Al Mazaya Holding Posts Q3 Loss

* KUWAIT BANK LENDING TO PRIVATE SECTOR 4.4% IN SEPTEMBER

* Oula Fuel Marketing Q3 Profit Rises

* Kuwait’s NAPESCO Q3 Profit Falls

* Kuwait National Cinema Q3 Profit Rises

* Al-Kout Industrial Projects Q3 Profit Rises

* Kuwait’s Tamdeen Investment Posts Q3 Profit

* Kuwait’s Livestock Transport And Trading Q3 Loss Narrows

* Dar Al Thuraya Real Estate Q3 Profit Rises

* Mashaer Holding Posts Q3 Profit

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Ithmaar Holding Posts Q3 Profit

* Ithmaar Holding Says Accumulated Losses Stand At $739.4 Mln

* Investcorp, China Resources And Fung Investments Launch $500 Mln Investment Platform

OMAN

* Omantel 9-Month Group Profit Rises