MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 11

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares give up gains as HK chaos hits sentiment

* Oil drops on concern over U.S.-China trade talks progress, oversupply

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lead Saudi up while financials drag down Dubai

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on concerns over trade deal, disappointing China data

* Iraqi forces shoot three dead in southern city as protests flare - police, medics

* “No need to panic”: Lebanon banking body tells depositors as protests continue

* Iran says finds new oilfield with 53 bln barrels of crude

* Iran downs drone over southern port city - IRNA

* Bond stayed for ex-Twitter employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia

* Turkey should scrap Russian missile system or face U.S. sanctions -White House official

* Israeli farmers lament the end of Jordan land deal

EGYPT

* QP says Egyptian Refining Company Refinery now operating, to reach full production Q1 2020

SAUDI ARABIA

* BRIEF-Kingdom Holding Q3 Profit Falls

* Saudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Air Arabia Q3 Profit Rises

* Dubai’s Emaar Properties third quarter profit up 20%

* UAE calls for Iran talks with world powers, region

* BRIEF-UAE’s Waha Capital Posts Q3 Loss

* BRIEF-Dana Gas 9-Months Collections Increase 16.7%

* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q3 Group Profit Rises

* UAE central bank says foreign assets down 0.8% in Q3

QATAR

* India’s IndiGo signs one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways

KUWAIT

* Kuwait cuts December Kuwait Export Crude price for Asia - sources

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s KIPCO Q3 Profit Rises

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Ithmaar Holding Posts Q3 Profit (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)