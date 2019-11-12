MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 12

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares left guessing on trade, await Trump speech

* Oil drops as market awaits news on trade talks, oversupply concerns weigh

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rebounds on earnings, Saudi extends gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold flat as investors await cues from Trump speech on trade war

* Iraq expresses regret at protester deaths, defends handling of unrest

* Jordan, UAE, Turkey, Sudan accused of violating sanctions on Libya -U.N. report

* Libya’s Fareg field gas production capacity rises to 250 mcfd - NOC

* Lebanon c.bank says bank deposits are safe, banks to review curbs

* Top Iraqi cleric casts doubt on reforms offered to defuse unrest

* Jordan’s king tours enclave along Israel border after end of lease deal

* Uber CEO says he was wrong to call Khashoggi killing a ‘mistake’

* Oman’s oil and gas sector allocated investments of $10 bln-$15 bln - minister

* Oman says OPEC, allies likely to extend oil supply curbs

* Oman urges dialogue with Iran, stays neutral in regional tensions

* Iraq’s Sistani supports reform, concerned politicians not serious enough - UN rep

EGYPT

* Egypt sells 695 million euros in euro-denominated T-bills - central bank

* Egypt’s core inflation rises to 2.7% in Oct from 2.6% in Sept-c.bank

* Egypt has imported rice reserves through first week of February - minister

* Egypt targets 6.4% growth, 6.2% deficit in fiscal 2020/2021 - finance ministry

* Egypt aims to buy up to 6.2 mln tonnes of imported wheat in FY 2019/2020 - minister

* El Sewedy Electric Q3 Consol Profit Falls

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi vice defence minister meets Omani ruler in Muscat -state news

* Three performers stabbed at Saudi entertainment event -state TV

* Saudi’s Fawaz Alhokair Posts Q2 Loss

* Russia’s Lukoil does not plan to invest in Saudi Aramco’s IPO

* Saudi Arabia raises October oil output to replenish inventories

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Aldar Properties Q3 Profit Falls

* UAE’s ADNOC extends deadline for exploration bids until year end

* Major oil companies agree to become partners in new ADNOC exchange -ICE official

* Iraq cuts December Basra Light, Heavy crude OSPs to Asia - pricing document

* Finablr 9 Months Adjusted EBITDA Up 22.1%

* ADNOC says Murban contract will help capture more value from oil output

* Etisalat Says Chairman Eissa Al Suwaidi Resigns

KUWAIT

* Gulf Investment House Posts Q3 Loss

* Kuwait’s National Industries Q3 Profit Rises

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s United Gulf Investment Corporation Posts Q3 Loss (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)