MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 13

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares slide on trade disappointment, HK unrest

* Oil dips as U.S.-China trade deal hopes fade

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Saudi extends gains; other Gulf markets dip

* PRECIOUS-Gold hit by uncertainty over U.S.-China trade deal, firmer dollar

* Man killed as protests sweep Lebanon after Aoun interviews

* ANALYSIS-European concerns raise prospect of renewed U.N. sanctions on Iran

* Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander, rockets rain from Gaza

* UAE oil benchmark plan confused by Brent comment U-turn

* U.S. has no intention of ending alliance with Syrian Kurdish fighters -U.S. official

* Giant Aramco listing a critical test for young Saudi exchange

EGYPT

* Egypt seeks to parry rights criticism after mass arrests

* Eni CEO doesn’t rule out interest in Dana Gas Egypt assets, but not a priority

* Egypt lifts LNG exports from Idku terminal to 1 bln cubic feet per day

* Egypt hires banks for triple-tranche dollar bond issue

* Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund to raise authorized capital to up to 1 trillion pounds

* EFG Hermes Q3 Consol Profit Rises

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco Says Individual Investors will Subscribe at Top End of Price Range nL4N27S2DO

* Saudi authorities backtrack on description of feminism as extremism

* Saudi court convicts 38 people on terrorism-related charges

* Saudi Arabia says Iran being “deceptive” on nuclear programme

* Saudi vice defence minister meets Omani ruler in Muscat -state news

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s DP World signs deal to develop business park in Namibia

* ICE looks to new Abu Dhabi exchange to expand to other crude grades -CEO

* ADIB Board To Discuss Increasing Maximum Limits Of Non-UAE Locals’ Ownership

* ADNOC, China’s Rongsheng sign framework agreement

* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Q3 revenue jumps, sees growth in property market

* ADNOC LNG books out majority of production through Q1 2022

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Petrogulf Q3 Loss Narrows

* KGL Logistics Q3 Profit Falls

BAHRAIN

* Fitch affirms Bahrain at ‘BB-‘; outlook stable