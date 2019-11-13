MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 13

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares slide on trade disappointment, HK unrest
* Oil dips as U.S.-China trade deal hopes fade
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Saudi extends gains; other Gulf markets dip
* PRECIOUS-Gold hit by uncertainty over U.S.-China trade deal, firmer dollar
* Man killed as protests sweep Lebanon after Aoun interviews
* ANALYSIS-European concerns raise prospect of renewed U.N. sanctions on Iran
* Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander, rockets rain from Gaza
* UAE oil benchmark plan confused by Brent comment U-turn
* U.S. has no intention of ending alliance with Syrian Kurdish fighters -U.S. official
* Giant Aramco listing a critical test for young Saudi exchange
* Egypt seeks to parry rights criticism after mass arrests
* Eni CEO doesn’t rule out interest in Dana Gas Egypt assets, but not a priority
* Egypt lifts LNG exports from Idku terminal to 1 bln cubic feet per day
* Egypt hires banks for triple-tranche dollar bond issue
* Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund to raise authorized capital to up to 1 trillion pounds
* EFG Hermes Q3 Consol Profit Rises
* Saudi Aramco Says Individual Investors will Subscribe at Top End of Price Range nL4N27S2DO
* Saudi authorities backtrack on description of feminism as extremism
* Saudi court convicts 38 people on terrorism-related charges
* Saudi Arabia says Iran being “deceptive” on nuclear programme
* Saudi vice defence minister meets Omani ruler in Muscat -state news
* Dubai’s DP World signs deal to develop business park in Namibia
* ICE looks to new Abu Dhabi exchange to expand to other crude grades -CEO
* ADIB Board To Discuss Increasing Maximum Limits Of Non-UAE Locals’ Ownership
* ADNOC, China’s Rongsheng sign framework agreement
* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Q3 revenue jumps, sees growth in property market
* ADNOC LNG books out majority of production through Q1 2022
* Kuwait’s Petrogulf Q3 Loss Narrows
* KGL Logistics Q3 Profit Falls
* Fitch affirms Bahrain at ‘BB-‘; outlook stable
