MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 13

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares down on caution over US tax reform plan, sterling falls
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares mostly weak on geopolitics, Saudi corruption inquiry
* Oil trading cautious on Middle East tensions, rising US drilling activity
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch down as stronger dollar weighs
* Iranian-backed militias routed in last Syrian militant stronghold
* Iraq raises Dec Basra Light crude prices to Asia, Europe
* Major quake kills at least 61 in Iran western province - TV
* Hariri warns Lebanon faces Arab sanctions risk, to return in days
* Saudi Arabia requests urgent Arab League meeting over Iran -Egypt state news
* Peugeot launches joint venture to build cars in Algeria
* Russian Helicopters sees rising Middle East demand on higher oil prices
* As Saudi Arabia limits U.S. crude shipments, Iraq steps in
* Turkey has completed purchase of Russian missile defence - defence minister
* Yemeni airline says not resumed commercial flights after blockade
* Average yields rise on Egypt’s 3- and 9-month T-bills
* CI capital signs agreement with Saudi SJSC to trade in securities
* Aramco CEO: IPO preparations ongoing, no decision on venue abroad
* EXCLUSIVE-How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon’s Hariri
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (3)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (2)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (1)
* AIRSHOW-Boeing takes head start in Dubai with Emirates Dreamliner order
* AIRSHOW-Flydubai seeks bids for potential 175-jet order -sources
* AIRSHOW-UAE, Solvay to produce carbon fibres for Boeing’s 777X
* AIRSHOW-Russia, UAE in early talks to build civil aircraft – Rostec CEO
* AIRSHOW-UAE agrees $1.6 bln deal with Lockheed Martin to upgrade F-16 fighters
* Dubai’s Emaar Properties Q3 profit up 32 pct as home sales surge
* AIRSHOW-Airbus, Boeing close in on Dubai deals worth $30 bln
* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates
* Saudi oil supplies to Bahrain resumed after pipeline blast- BAPCO
* Bahrain calls pipeline blast “terrorism” linked to Iran
* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates
* Omantel completes 12 percent stake buy in Kuwait’s Zain
* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)