MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 14

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat as China’s growth slowdown deepens

* Oil rises after OPEC’s Barkindo says U.S. shale growth may slow in 2020

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets dip but Qatar up on energy stocks

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as hawkish Fed weighs on safe-haven demand

* A U.S.-China trade deal would help lift “dark cloud” over oil, says OPEC

* Islamic Jihad says truce agreed with Israel, Gaza quiet

* Despite ‘wonderful’ meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

* Pentagon’s Esper sees Syria pullback taking another “week or so”

* Tunisia’s parliament picks moderate Islamist party leader as speaker

* ANALYSIS-Breakdown of trust in financial system deepens crisis in Lebanon

* Lebanon slides deeper into turmoil, no sign of new government

* Property prices soar in Libya’s capital as displaced seek housing

* Soccer-Saudi, UAE, Bahrain head to Qatar for Gulf Cup despite rift

EGYPT

* Fire after gas leak in Egypt kills seven, injures 16 - state newspaper

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Jan. 5-15 shipment

* U.S. presses Egypt on alleged torture, mass arrests at UN review

* Egypt starts marketing triple-tranche dollar bonds

SAUDI ARABIA

* MOVES-Aramco names first woman to head overseas office, days before IPO

* Saudi Aramco to supply LNG to Bangladesh as part of power deal

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emariti soldier in Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen killed in Najran -WAM

* Airbus frontrunner to win big Air Arabia order - sources

* UAE energy minister says Murban benchmark will last a long time

* ADNOC invests 1.8 bln dirhams to upgrade Bab oilfield

* DAMAC’s third quarter profit plunges 78%

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum signs 10-year LPG supply agreement with China’s Wanhua Chemicals

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain LNG terminal to start operations by year-end - Teekay (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)