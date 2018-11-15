MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 15

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia edges up as oil slide slows; pound, euro firm on Brexit optimism

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil tumble hits Saudi, MSCI snub hurts Qatar

* Oil prices resume decline on oversupply worries

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold steady as dollar eases

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks bounce back from lows

* Fight against Islamic State in last Syria stronghold may end soon -U.S. envoy

* EU plan unravelling for non-dollar Iran trade, oil sales -diplomats

* Lebanese Christian civil war foes shake hands, make up after 40 years

* Worried by oil slump, OPEC and partners discuss larger supply curbs - sources

* Libyan oil revenues rise 5.6 pct in Sept -NOC

* Turkish lira volatility gauges calm to lowest since August

* Global oil market faces surplus throughout 2019 as demand growth slows

* New Iraqi trade minister wants Russian wheat, more funding for subsidies

* Iran’s president: U.S. chose wrong path on sanctions, will be defeated

* Iraq to exchange food for Iranian gas, seeks U.S. approval - govt officials

* Libya could hold elections next spring - Italy’s foreign min

* Spotify launches in the Middle East and North Africa

EGYPT

* Egypt says 14 suppliers offer samples for GASC rice tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s PIF eyes stake in US movie studio Legendary-sources

* Saudi’s flyadeal to pick Airbus or Boeing jets by end of month

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s NMC Healthcare seeks to raise $400 mln with debut sukuk

* Dubai’s Emaar Properties reports 29 pct fall in Q3 profit

* UAE energy min: We won’t allow build up in oil inventories, sees consensus to act

* ADNOC, Mubadala sign framework agreement to explore downstream investments

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank picks Barclays to advise on merger -sources

* ADNOC to invest $1.4 bln to upgrade, expand Bu Hasa field

* UAE’s Dana Gas says has $434 mln in cash after sukuk restructuring

* Dubai’s DAMAC Properties Q3 profit dives 68 pct

* UAE’s ADNOC wants to rival oil majors as it expands in refining, gas

QATAR

* Qatar sells Jan-loading al Shaheen crude at lowest average premium in 8 months - sources

* Qatar welcomes Twitter crackdown on bots used to attack country online

* IMF expects Qatar GDP growth to rise to 2.4 pct in 2018

* Qatar names Kaabi as new head of OPEC delegation - OPEC

* Qatar Petroleum says QAMCO’s IPO more than 2.5 times subscribed

KUWAIT

* Kuwait suspends, redirects flights as weather worsen

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Gulf International Bank raises $500 mln financing facility

OMAN

* Oman regulator suspends KPMG from new auditing work over “irregularities” (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)