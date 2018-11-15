MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 15

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia edges up as oil slide slows; pound, euro firm on Brexit optimism
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil tumble hits Saudi, MSCI snub hurts Qatar
* Oil prices resume decline on oversupply worries
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold steady as dollar eases
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks bounce back from lows
* Fight against Islamic State in last Syria stronghold may end soon -U.S. envoy
* EU plan unravelling for non-dollar Iran trade, oil sales -diplomats
* Lebanese Christian civil war foes shake hands, make up after 40 years
* Worried by oil slump, OPEC and partners discuss larger supply curbs - sources
* Libyan oil revenues rise 5.6 pct in Sept -NOC
* Turkish lira volatility gauges calm to lowest since August
* Global oil market faces surplus throughout 2019 as demand growth slows
* New Iraqi trade minister wants Russian wheat, more funding for subsidies
* Iran’s president: U.S. chose wrong path on sanctions, will be defeated
* Iraq to exchange food for Iranian gas, seeks U.S. approval - govt officials
* Libya could hold elections next spring - Italy’s foreign min
* Spotify launches in the Middle East and North Africa
* Egypt says 14 suppliers offer samples for GASC rice tender
* Saudi Arabia’s PIF eyes stake in US movie studio Legendary-sources
* Saudi’s flyadeal to pick Airbus or Boeing jets by end of month
* UAE’s NMC Healthcare seeks to raise $400 mln with debut sukuk
* Dubai’s Emaar Properties reports 29 pct fall in Q3 profit
* UAE energy min: We won’t allow build up in oil inventories, sees consensus to act
* ADNOC, Mubadala sign framework agreement to explore downstream investments
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank picks Barclays to advise on merger -sources
* ADNOC to invest $1.4 bln to upgrade, expand Bu Hasa field
* UAE’s Dana Gas says has $434 mln in cash after sukuk restructuring
* Dubai’s DAMAC Properties Q3 profit dives 68 pct
* UAE’s ADNOC wants to rival oil majors as it expands in refining, gas
* Qatar sells Jan-loading al Shaheen crude at lowest average premium in 8 months - sources
* Qatar welcomes Twitter crackdown on bots used to attack country online
* IMF expects Qatar GDP growth to rise to 2.4 pct in 2018
* Qatar names Kaabi as new head of OPEC delegation - OPEC
* Qatar Petroleum says QAMCO’s IPO more than 2.5 times subscribed
* Kuwait suspends, redirects flights as weather worsen
* Bahrain’s Gulf International Bank raises $500 mln financing facility
* Oman regulator suspends KPMG from new auditing work over “irregularities” (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)