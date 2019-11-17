MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 17

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, oil gains on revived U.S.-China trade hopes
* Oil prices gain 2% despite concerns about rising supplies
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials lift UAE indexes, poor earnings weigh on Egypt
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as trade optimism derails safe-haven demand
* Ex-finance chief Safadi agrees to be put forward as Lebanon’s PM
* Turkish unemployment rises to 14%, youth jobless at record
* OPEC+ faces “major challenge” from competitors’ surging output - IEA
* Israel says it is probing “harm to civilians” from deadly Gaza air strike
* Ennahda’s choice Jemli tapped to be Tunisia PM, faces big challenge
* Iran’s protests against gasoline price hike turn political - media
* U.S. calls on Libya’s Haftar to halt Tripoli war, warns against Russia’s role
* Lebanon’s Safadi withdraws candidacy to be PM, urges Hariri for the post
* Turkey’s Erdogan says interest rates to fall, inflation to hit single digits in 2020
* Turkey says Kurdish militia attack kills 10 people in Syrian town of Al-Bab
* U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff hopeful Gulf crisis will end soon
* Shell appoints Citi for $1 bln sale of Egypt assets -sources
* Egypt’s central bank makes third straight cut to interest rates
* MSCI, S&P Dow Jones, FTSE Russell could fast-track Aramco into indices
* Saudi Sakaka solar project to be launched before end of year -state news agency
* Saudi Aramco IPO could strengthen govt finances, support economy: S&P
* Shams Power Company withdraws statement of fire extinguished at Abu Dhabi’s Shams 1 solar field
* UAE, Egypt plan $20 bln spending on social, economic projects -Abu Dhabi crown prince
* MEDIA-Ooredoo said to weigh reducing stake in $4 bln Myanmar unit - Bloomberg
* Qatar Airways signs $4 bln CFM engine order
* Qatar plans change in crude oil official selling prices in Q1 2020 -sources
* Kuwait’s ruling emir accepts government resignation
* Kuwait’s KNPC says no impact on operations from limited fire at refinery unit
* BRIEF-Bahrain’s SICO Q3 Profit Falls
* BRIEF-Bahrain’s GFH Financial Q3 Profit Falls (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)