MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 18

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tick higher as China cuts repo rate

* Oil prices flat with markets on hold for progress in U.S.-China trade talks

* MIDEAST STOCKS—FAB drags down Abu Dhabi; other mkts steady

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower on cautious optimism over U.S.-China trade

* Saudi Aramco in race for IPO record with $1.7 trillion top value

* Lebanon slips deeper into crisis after Safadi withdrawal

* Iran’s Khamenei backs fuel price hike, blames ‘sabotage’ for unrest

* U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff hopeful Gulf crisis will end soon

EGYPT

* Nile Cotton Ginning Posts Q1 Profit

* Egypt’s Sarwa Capital Q3 Consol Profit Falls

* Marsa Marsa Alam For Development Tourism Posts Flat 9-Month Loss

SAUDI ARABIA

* ‘Crown jewel’ Aramco stirs loyal Saudi demand for giant IPO

* Saudi Industrial Export Board Approves Opening Of Branch In Baghdad

* MSCI, S&P Dow Jones, FTSE Russell could fast-track Aramco into indices

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Boeing, Airbus kept in suspense over big Dubai jet deals

* ADIB Board Proposes To Increase Non-UAE Nationals’ Ownership Limit To 40%

* Abu Dhabi To Introduce Region’s First Social Impact Bond

* Union Properties Q3 Loss Widens

QATAR

* Moody’s announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Al Rayan Bank PLC

* Fitch Affirms Qatar International Islamic Bank at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

KUWAIT

* Ooredoo Kuwait To Apply For Virtual Network License To Telecom Authority

* Kuwait International Bank Q3 Profit Falls