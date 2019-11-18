MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 18

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tick higher as China cuts repo rate
* Oil prices flat with markets on hold for progress in U.S.-China trade talks
* MIDEAST STOCKS—FAB drags down Abu Dhabi; other mkts steady
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower on cautious optimism over U.S.-China trade
* Saudi Aramco in race for IPO record with $1.7 trillion top value
* Lebanon slips deeper into crisis after Safadi withdrawal
* Iran’s Khamenei backs fuel price hike, blames ‘sabotage’ for unrest
* U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff hopeful Gulf crisis will end soon
* Nile Cotton Ginning Posts Q1 Profit
* Egypt’s Sarwa Capital Q3 Consol Profit Falls
* Marsa Marsa Alam For Development Tourism Posts Flat 9-Month Loss
* ‘Crown jewel’ Aramco stirs loyal Saudi demand for giant IPO
* Saudi Industrial Export Board Approves Opening Of Branch In Baghdad
* MSCI, S&P Dow Jones, FTSE Russell could fast-track Aramco into indices
* Boeing, Airbus kept in suspense over big Dubai jet deals
* ADIB Board Proposes To Increase Non-UAE Nationals’ Ownership Limit To 40%
* Abu Dhabi To Introduce Region’s First Social Impact Bond
* Union Properties Q3 Loss Widens
* Moody’s announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Al Rayan Bank PLC
* Fitch Affirms Qatar International Islamic Bank at ‘A’; Outlook Stable
* Ooredoo Kuwait To Apply For Virtual Network License To Telecom Authority
* Kuwait International Bank Q3 Profit Falls
