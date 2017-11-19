FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 19
November 19, 2017 / 4:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Saudi Arabia swapping assets for freedom of some held in graft purge - sources

* UK court finds for Dana Gas creditors in $700 mln Islamic bond case

* Saudi Arabia recalls ambassador to Germany over Gabriel comments

* Saudi energy minister: market to remain oversupplied by March 2018

* GLOBAL MARKETS- U.S. dollar, Wall St fall with tax overhaul in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Apparent state support aids Saudi, Qatar blue chips rebound

* Oil rises over 2 pct, but shows first weekly fall in six

* PRECIOUS-Gold at one-month top on weak dollar, uncertainty over Trump tax bill

* Middle East, US crude oil curbs Indian appetite for African supplies

* After Macron meeting, Hariri says will clarify position in Lebanon

* Iran says “biased” French stance threatens Middle East stability

* Iran has no problem with aircraft deal financing - official

* Iran has exported 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Iraq since June- official

* Saudi-led coalition threatens Yemen by blocking aid -U.N. report

* Soccer--Saudi, UAE, Bahrain to miss Qatar’s Gulf Cup amid rift

EGYPT

* Egypt’s central bank holds interest rates as expected

* Egypt’s El Sewedy Electric looking to expand, build warehouses

* Egyptian activists detained by court for protesting Red Sea islands transfer

* Egypt-Gaza border opens under PA control for first time in a decade

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to impose 5 pct VAT tax on gasoline from Jan. 1

* Saudi Kingdom Holding plans to sell two hotels in Beirut - sources

* U.S. monitoring Saudi situation amid post-purge wealth deals

* Saudi crackdown will not hit investments - energy min

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* -UK court finds for Dana Gas creditors in $700 mln Islamic bond case

* Mubadala makes binding offer for majority stake in Brazil’s Invepar

* Gulf carriers may be in focus under foreign airline U.S. tax exemption cut

* Jetmakers end Dubai rollercoaster with big orders pending

KUWAIT

* German court rules Kuwait airline is allowed to ban Israelis

OMAN

* Moody’s concludes review and downgrades Omantel to Baa3; outlook stable

QATAR

* German watchdog drops inquiry into HNA, Qatar over Deutsche Bank -source

* Qatar foreign minister decries ‘reckless leadership’ in region

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
