MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 19

DUBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mixed as doubts grow on elusive U.S.-China trade deal

* Oil slips as lack of U.S.-China trade talk progress frays investor nerves

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi gains on financials; blue-chip sell-off trips Egypt

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as Sino-U.S. trade deal doubts resurface

* U.S. backs Israel on settlements, angering Palestinians and clouding peace process

* OPEC’s share of Indian oil imports in Oct hits lowest since 2011

* Global trade umpire: the next casualty of Trump’s tariff war?

* Lebanon is a sinking ship, parliament speaker warns

* U.S. to no longer waive sanctions on Iranian nuclear site

EGYPT

* Egypt risks U.S. sanctions over Russian fighter jet deal - U.S. official

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-led coalition says Yemen’s Houthis seize ship in Red Sea

* Saudi airline flynas in talks to exercise Airbus A320neo options

* Saudi’s Sept crude oil exports fall 3% after attacks

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 1.02 mln tonnes feed barley

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Arabtec Unit Gets AED 366 Mln Project In Egypt By Emaar Misr

* Air Arabia signs $14 bln Airbus A320neo order

* Flydubai chairman says could still buy Airbus A320s to replace MAX jets

* Emirates announces $16 bln order for 50 Airbus A350 planes

QATAR

* QP sells January al-Shaheen, Qatar Marine crude at high premiums-sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait PM declines reappointment, emir removes senior ministers

* Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange Q3 Profit Rises

* Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank Gets Final Approval From CBK For Sukuk Issuance

* Kuwait’s AAN Digital Services Says Accumulated Losses Stand At 70.8% Of Capital (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)