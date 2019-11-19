MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 19

DUBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mixed as doubts grow on elusive U.S.-China trade deal
* Oil slips as lack of U.S.-China trade talk progress frays investor nerves
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi gains on financials; blue-chip sell-off trips Egypt
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as Sino-U.S. trade deal doubts resurface
* U.S. backs Israel on settlements, angering Palestinians and clouding peace process
* OPEC’s share of Indian oil imports in Oct hits lowest since 2011
* Global trade umpire: the next casualty of Trump’s tariff war?
* Lebanon is a sinking ship, parliament speaker warns
* U.S. to no longer waive sanctions on Iranian nuclear site
* Egypt risks U.S. sanctions over Russian fighter jet deal - U.S. official
* Saudi-led coalition says Yemen’s Houthis seize ship in Red Sea
* Saudi airline flynas in talks to exercise Airbus A320neo options
* Saudi’s Sept crude oil exports fall 3% after attacks
* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 1.02 mln tonnes feed barley
* UAE’s Arabtec Unit Gets AED 366 Mln Project In Egypt By Emaar Misr
* Air Arabia signs $14 bln Airbus A320neo order
* Flydubai chairman says could still buy Airbus A320s to replace MAX jets
* Emirates announces $16 bln order for 50 Airbus A350 planes
* QP sells January al-Shaheen, Qatar Marine crude at high premiums-sources
* Kuwait PM declines reappointment, emir removes senior ministers
* Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange Q3 Profit Rises
* Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank Gets Final Approval From CBK For Sukuk Issuance
* Kuwait’s AAN Digital Services Says Accumulated Losses Stand At 70.8% Of Capital (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)