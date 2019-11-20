MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 20

DUBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares lost in trade labyrinth, bonds get the benefit

* Oil prices steady after two-day drop as growth concerns weigh

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi outperforms as major Gulf markets rise

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains on concerns over U.S.-China trade deal, HK protests

* Israel says attacks military targets in Syria in retaliation for Tuesday rockets

* U.S. support for Israeli settlements renews focus on core issue in Mideast conflict

* S.Korean nationals, vessels released by Yemen’s Houthis -S.Korea Foreign Ministry

* U.S. aircraft carrier strike group sails through Strait of Hormuz

* More than 100 protestors killed in Iran during unrest - Amnesty International

* Protests force Lebanese parliament to postpone session, banks reopen

SAUDI ARABIA

* China, Saudi Arabia launch joint naval exercise -media

* Saudi Arabia convicts 18 people of bribery and fraud - SPA

* Saudi Arabia appoints property executive to head Riyadh royal commission

* Aramco IPO banks face pared payday of $90 million or less - sources

* Saudi deflation eases in October, inflation expected next year

* Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres sells $500 mln debut Islamic bonds

* Saudi airline flynas signs order for 10 Airbus A321XLR jets

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow

* UAE armed forces announce plans to buy 5 aircrafts - WAM

* Emirates wants new Boeing jet put through ‘hell on Earth’ in testing

* Sweden’s Saab says UAE plans to buy two new surveillance aircraft

* Emirates says size of Boeing 777x order depends on delivery schedule

* UAE’s Tawazun takes 50% stake in Russia’s VR Technologies

QATAR

* Gogo rises as Qatar Airways picks co to install in-flight connectivity

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s foreign minister named new PM amid government feud

BAHRAIN

* China-Bahrain venture fund targets Middle East tech market (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)