MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 21

DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Shares stumble as China-U.S. row over Hong Kong clouds trade

* Oil jumps over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Gulf markets edge up while Egypt extends losses

* PRECIOUS- Gold gains as souring U.S.-China relations dent risk appetite

* U.S. aviation regulator pledges rigorous certification for Boeing 777X

* UPDATE 2-Saudi king blames Iran for “chaos”, says strikes failed to hurt kingdom’s development

* Saudi king says kingdom seeks political settlement in Yemen

* Saudi Arabia rejects U.S. position on Israeli settlements

* Libya pumps 1.25 mln bpd of oil, aims for 1.5 mln next year - NOC head

* Vatican says Israeli-Palestinian peace process at risk after U.S. move

* Iran’s Rouhani claims victory over unrest and blames foreigners

* Iran says any figures on protest casualties “speculative” - official’s tweet

* Iran summons Swiss ambassador over U.S. comments about petrol price hike unrest

* Tuktuk, newspaper of Iraq’s uprising, aspires to be vehicle for change

* Yemen’s Houthis release captured South Korean, Saudi vessels

* Turkey introduces tax incentive for foreign buyers of lira bonds

* Banks erect financial “fence” as crisis sweeps Lebanon - association head

* Iraq’s Khor al-Zubair port reopens, operations resume - port officials

* NOC chairman says it plans to raise oil and gas production

* Lebanese minister, two ex-ministers could face corruption trial

* Halkbank seeks to challenge U.S. jurisdiction before entering plea to charges

EGYPT

* Egyptian Exchange Says Listing Committee Approves Listing Of Rameda Shares

* Egypt’s Nudap Seeks Shareholders Approval To Increase Capital

* Egypt’s Mohandes Insurance Q1 Standalone Profit Falls

* Egypt’s Fawry Q3 Consol Profit Rises

* Egypt to double areas for planting soybeans to cut vegetable oil imports

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi king says oil policy aimed at promoting market stability

* Saudi king says Aramco quickly met global demand after attacks

* SaudiGulf airline expects to have 70 aircraft by 2026 -board member

* Arabian Centres raises $500 mln via debut Islamic bond

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Saudi Aramco to meet investors in Dubai and Abu Dhabi - sources

* UPDATE 3-Emirates jet swap opens door to Boeing 787 deal in Dubai

* Emirates orders 30 Boeing 787, reduces 777X order to 126 jets

* Emirates close to buying 30 Boeing 787 in fleet compromise deal -sources

* UAE signs deal with MBDA for Mirage 2000 jet ammunitions maintenance

* BRIEF-UAE’s Amanat Appoints SHUAA Capital International As Liquidity Provider

KUWAIT

* Sinopec to launch $5.7 bln S.China refinery in Q2 2020, seek Kuwaiti oil -sources

* Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate Signs 55 Mln Dinars Credit Facility Agreements

* Yiaco Medical Says CMA Approves Capital Decrease

BAHRAIN

* India’s Spicejet, Gulf Air Enter Pact To Explore Codeshare Ops

* Al Salam Bank Bahrain, MSA Capital To Launch $50 Mln MEC Ventures

OMAN

* Oman Chlorine Signs Contract To Build Calcium Chloride Plant (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)