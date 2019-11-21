MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 21

DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Shares stumble as China-U.S. row over Hong Kong clouds trade
* Oil jumps over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Gulf markets edge up while Egypt extends losses
* PRECIOUS- Gold gains as souring U.S.-China relations dent risk appetite
* U.S. aviation regulator pledges rigorous certification for Boeing 777X
* UPDATE 2-Saudi king blames Iran for “chaos”, says strikes failed to hurt kingdom’s development
* Saudi king says kingdom seeks political settlement in Yemen
* Saudi Arabia rejects U.S. position on Israeli settlements
* Libya pumps 1.25 mln bpd of oil, aims for 1.5 mln next year - NOC head
* Vatican says Israeli-Palestinian peace process at risk after U.S. move
* Iran’s Rouhani claims victory over unrest and blames foreigners
* Iran says any figures on protest casualties “speculative” - official’s tweet
* Iran summons Swiss ambassador over U.S. comments about petrol price hike unrest
* Tuktuk, newspaper of Iraq’s uprising, aspires to be vehicle for change
* Yemen’s Houthis release captured South Korean, Saudi vessels
* Turkey introduces tax incentive for foreign buyers of lira bonds
* Banks erect financial “fence” as crisis sweeps Lebanon - association head
* Iraq’s Khor al-Zubair port reopens, operations resume - port officials
* NOC chairman says it plans to raise oil and gas production
* Lebanese minister, two ex-ministers could face corruption trial
* Halkbank seeks to challenge U.S. jurisdiction before entering plea to charges
* Egyptian Exchange Says Listing Committee Approves Listing Of Rameda Shares
* Egypt’s Nudap Seeks Shareholders Approval To Increase Capital
* Egypt’s Mohandes Insurance Q1 Standalone Profit Falls
* Egypt’s Fawry Q3 Consol Profit Rises
* Egypt to double areas for planting soybeans to cut vegetable oil imports
* Saudi king says oil policy aimed at promoting market stability
* Saudi king says Aramco quickly met global demand after attacks
* SaudiGulf airline expects to have 70 aircraft by 2026 -board member
* Arabian Centres raises $500 mln via debut Islamic bond
* Saudi Aramco to meet investors in Dubai and Abu Dhabi - sources
* UPDATE 3-Emirates jet swap opens door to Boeing 787 deal in Dubai
* Emirates orders 30 Boeing 787, reduces 777X order to 126 jets
* Emirates close to buying 30 Boeing 787 in fleet compromise deal -sources
* UAE signs deal with MBDA for Mirage 2000 jet ammunitions maintenance
* BRIEF-UAE’s Amanat Appoints SHUAA Capital International As Liquidity Provider
* Sinopec to launch $5.7 bln S.China refinery in Q2 2020, seek Kuwaiti oil -sources
* Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate Signs 55 Mln Dinars Credit Facility Agreements
* Yiaco Medical Says CMA Approves Capital Decrease
* India’s Spicejet, Gulf Air Enter Pact To Explore Codeshare Ops
* Al Salam Bank Bahrain, MSA Capital To Launch $50 Mln MEC Ventures
* Oman Chlorine Signs Contract To Build Calcium Chloride Plant (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)