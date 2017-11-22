MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 22

DUBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on boost from strong global growth, earnings

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets stay weak, ADNOC plans boost Abu Dhabi

* Oil prices firm on expected OPEC cut extension, U.S. crude stock draw

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks slip to lowest this month

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices nudge up ahead of Fed meeting minutes

* Gas exporting countries see no glut, say market needs competition -GECF head

* Russia’s Putin hosts Assad in fresh drive for Syria peace deal

* Total risks entire Iran investment if it pulls out of project - Iran minister

* Iraq to resume payments of Gulf War reparations to Kuwait - UN

* Iraq to declare final victory over Islamic State after desert campaign

* Iran’s Rouhani urges France to remain “realistic, impartial” in Middle East

* Hariri back in Lebanon for first time since quitting as PM

* Lebanon army chief warns of Israel threat amid political crisis

* U.S. wants PLO’s Washington office to stay open -State Dept.

* As energy revenue falls, Algeria struggles to cut import bill

* Enel’s long-term gas supply deals with Algeria start expiring-CEO

* Members of Libyan parliament signal backing for U.N. transition proposals

* Libya’s Waha Oil Co pumping 260,000 bpd, plans hampered by funding shortfall

* Yemen Houthis say Sanaa airport repaired, ready to receive flights-agency

EGYPT

* EgyptAir to swing to a profit this year -chairman

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi October consumer prices fall for 10th month, food down sharply

* EXCLUSIVE-Agribusiness firms discouraged by Saudi mills sale terms

* EXCLUSIVE-Westinghouse discussing group bid for Saudi nuclear tender - sources

* INTERVIEW-Saudia targets earlier return to profit, possible wide-body jet order

* Credit Suisse says no contact with any Saudi sovereign wealth funds

* U.S. warns citizens against risks of travel to Saudi Arabia [nL8N1NR69J

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Noor Bank to move away from unsecured small business lending- CEO

QATAR

* Qatar stock exchange CEO says shock of Arab boycott has passed

* Qatar Insurance renews Abu Dhabi licence, two months after saying it would close branch

KUWAIT

* Aston Martin’s turnaround plan moves up a gear with Vantage model

OMAN

TABLE-Oman budget deficit shrinks 32 pct in first nine months