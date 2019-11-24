MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 24

DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Dollar, global shares gain on Xi, Trump remarks

* UPDATE 8-Oil pulls back from 2-month highs on China trade worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Financials hit most of Gulf, Egypt continues to slide

* PRECIOUS- Gold pares gains as strong U.S. data lifts dollar, yields

* U.S. and France vie to bolster Gulf security after Saudi oil attack

* South Africa blocks arms sales to Saudi and UAE in inspection row

* OPEC+ likely to extend oil supply cuts until June - sources

* Pence visits U.S. troops in Iraq, holds call with prime minister

* Turkish consumer confidence rises to 59.9 points in November

* Iraq’s Al Wiaam Financial Investment 9-Month Loss Widens

* Iraq’s United Bank For Investment Posts 912.2 Mln Dinars income In Q3

* Syria Gulf Bank Q3 Loss Widens

* Lebanese bonds rally as parliament session called, Trump assures of support

* Qatar says played role in release of professors held in Afghanistan

* Iran begins reconnecting internet after shutdown over protests

* U.S. warns Egypt against Russia warplanes deal, says working with Cairo on defense needs

* Jordan won’t impose new taxes in new 2020 budget -finance minister

* Morocco issued first international bond in five years on Thursday-statement

* Turkish bankers concerned by drop in key central bank account

* Iran asks Russia to provide $2 bln loan for power plants, railroads - Russian energy minister

* Iran warns regional states of consequences if they stoked unrest

EGYPT

* Egypt signs $430-million natgas deal at investment forum

* Egypt to send its first communication satellite into orbit on Friday

* Egyptian Financial And Industrial To Study Merger With Suez Co For Fertilizer Production

SAUDI ARABIA

* UPDATE 4-Aramco IPO: It’s a thanks, but no thanks from Malaysia’s Petronas

* UPDATE 3-Saudi Aramco order book reaches 73 billion riyals so far - Samba

* Saudi’s Al Samaani Board Proposes Capital Increase Through Bonus Shares

* Saudi’s Alinma Bank Appoints Abdulmalik Abdullah Alhogail As Chairman

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE in weapons making push as allies restrict sales

* Emirates’ Clark says Rolls-Royce needs to sort itself out after engine delays

ANALYSIS-Jet industry’s grand masters fight to a draw in Dubai

* Abu Dhabi’s EWEC Receives Bids For Its 2-Gigawatt Solar Photovoltaic Project In Al-Dhafrah Region

* Emirates NBD raises $1.76 bln in an oversubscribed rights issue

* Norway’s Equinor ships rare cargo low-sulphur fuel oil to UAE before IMO2020 - sources

* DEWA selects consortium for solar park project - Dubai media office

* Strata Signs Strategic 10-Year Contract With Malaysia’S CTRM

* Wahat Al Zaweya Holding Says Royal Majestic Investment Increases Stake To 48.49%

KUWAIT

* Moody’s: Kuwait govt resignation weakens reform prospects

* National Bank of Kuwait sells $750 mln of perpetual bonds

* KAMCO Investment Says CMA Approves Merger Between Co And Unit Global

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp Acquires Two Industrial And Logistics Real Estate Portfolios For $800 Mln

* Bahrain’s GFH Says A Disputed Real Estate Project With Counterparty Resolved