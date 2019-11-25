MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 25

DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asia shares regain footing as mood swings on trade
* Oil kicks off week with gains on fresh hopes for U.S.-China trade talks
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Saudi snaps five days of gains with most Gulf markets subdued
* PRECIOUS- Gold eases as trade deal hopes stir risk sentiment
* Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut
* Iran’s Guards call for ‘maximum punishment’ of fuel unrest leaders
* Security forces kill two protesters near Iraq’s key Umm Qasr port in south - sources
* Egypt’s c.bank chooses adviser for stake sale in United Bank
* Saudi Aramco won’t breach maximum weight for firms in Saudi index - Argaam
* Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
* Saudi Aramco markets IPO in Dubai after approaching Kuwait fund
* Saudi Aramco’s CEO met Kuwait sovereign fund to discuss IPO-source
* Saudi Real Estate Appoints Khalid Bin Sulaiman Al-Jasser As CEO
* Saudi’s SISCO Signs Contract To Develop Sewerage Plant
* Flydubai Secures $500 Mln Term Financing Facility
* U.S. Mayo Clinic partners with Abu Dhabi to operate hospital
* France says Abu Dhabi to host HQ for European naval mission for the Gulf
* UAE’s Wahat Al Zaweya Says Royal Majestic Investment Raises Ownership In Co
* Creditors of UAE’s Al Jaber consider enforcing debt claims - sources
* Abu Dhabi Airports Awards Contract For Development Of Lounge At Midfield Terminal
* ANALYSIS-Jet industry’s grand masters fight to a draw in Dubai
* Kuwait’s Aqar Real Estate Investments Unit Buys 29% Stake In Al Manar
* National Bank Of Bahrain Shareholders Approve To Acquire A Further Stake In BISB
* Qatar Petroleum to integrate Seef into QP operations
* Qatar’s Widam Acquires %2 Of Shares Of Baladna
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom