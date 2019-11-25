MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 25

DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asia shares regain footing as mood swings on trade

* Oil kicks off week with gains on fresh hopes for U.S.-China trade talks

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Saudi snaps five days of gains with most Gulf markets subdued

* PRECIOUS- Gold eases as trade deal hopes stir risk sentiment

* Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

* Iran’s Guards call for ‘maximum punishment’ of fuel unrest leaders

* Security forces kill two protesters near Iraq’s key Umm Qasr port in south - sources

EGYPT

* Egypt’s c.bank chooses adviser for stake sale in United Bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco won’t breach maximum weight for firms in Saudi index - Argaam

* Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks

* Saudi Aramco markets IPO in Dubai after approaching Kuwait fund

* Saudi Aramco’s CEO met Kuwait sovereign fund to discuss IPO-source

* Saudi Real Estate Appoints Khalid Bin Sulaiman Al-Jasser As CEO

* Saudi’s SISCO Signs Contract To Develop Sewerage Plant

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Flydubai Secures $500 Mln Term Financing Facility

* U.S. Mayo Clinic partners with Abu Dhabi to operate hospital

* France says Abu Dhabi to host HQ for European naval mission for the Gulf

* UAE’s Wahat Al Zaweya Says Royal Majestic Investment Raises Ownership In Co

* Creditors of UAE’s Al Jaber consider enforcing debt claims - sources

* Abu Dhabi Airports Awards Contract For Development Of Lounge At Midfield Terminal

* ANALYSIS-Jet industry’s grand masters fight to a draw in Dubai

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Aqar Real Estate Investments Unit Buys 29% Stake In Al Manar

BAHRAIN

* National Bank Of Bahrain Shareholders Approve To Acquire A Further Stake In BISB

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum to integrate Seef into QP operations

* Qatar’s Widam Acquires %2 Of Shares Of Baladna