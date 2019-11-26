MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 26

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian stocks cheered by fresh trade talk momentum
* Oil prices steady amid hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Global mood lifts most of Gulf; Egypt extends losses
* PRECIOUS- Gold dips as China-U.S. trade optimism dents safe-haven demand
* Saudi Aramco meets ADIA, Abu Dhabi funds in IPO pitch -sources
* Iran stages pro-government rallies after days of violent unrest
* SPECIAL REPORT-‘Time to take out our swords’: Inside Iran’s plot to attack Saudi Arabia
* Saudi-led coalition carries out air strikes along Yemen’s Red Sea coast
* Qatar, Kuwait told U.S. they will join naval coalition, official says
* OPEC+ shortens timeframe for December oil policy talks
* Clashes, gunfire in Lebanon in second night of violence -state news agency
* U.S. officials meet with Libya’s Haftar amid push to end Tripoli offensive
* Egypt’s central bank governor appointed for second term -state media
* Fitch Affirms Egypt At ‘B+’ Outlook Stable
* EDF Renewables to take stake in Egypt’s KarmSolar
* El Sewedy Electric Says Unit Signs Contract With Egyptian Electricity Transmission
* Aramco IPO retail subscription at $5.8 bln, says lead manager
* Fresh arrests in Saudi Arabia net intellectuals, entrepreneurs -sources
* China’s Saudi crude imports rise 76% in October on increasing demand
* Dubai Islamic Bank Board Discussed Noor Bank Acquisition
* Expo 2020 unlikely to stop Dubai’s real estate downward trajectory – S&P
* India’s Spicejet, Emirates Sign Codeshare Deal
* EGA Signs Agreement To Supply Bauxite From Guinea To Xinfa For Five Years
* Qatar plans to boost LNG production to 126 mln T by 2027
* Fitch Ratings Sovereign Wealth Funds Key To High GCC Ratings
* Qatar’s Al Meera Acquires 4% Stake In Baladna
* Al Ahli Bank Of Kuwait Posts Q3 Loss
* National Bank Of Bahrain Offers To Acquire Bahrain Islamic Bank
* Investcorp Closes 316 Crore rupee Capital Investment In Nephroplus
* Bahrain’s SICO Appoints Naser Obaid As CEO For SICO Funds Services
* Oman hires local banks for domestic sukuk programme (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)