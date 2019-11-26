MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 26

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian stocks cheered by fresh trade talk momentum

* Oil prices steady amid hopes for U.S.-China trade deal

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Global mood lifts most of Gulf; Egypt extends losses

* PRECIOUS- Gold dips as China-U.S. trade optimism dents safe-haven demand

* Saudi Aramco meets ADIA, Abu Dhabi funds in IPO pitch -sources

* Iran stages pro-government rallies after days of violent unrest

* SPECIAL REPORT-‘Time to take out our swords’: Inside Iran’s plot to attack Saudi Arabia

* Saudi-led coalition carries out air strikes along Yemen’s Red Sea coast

* Qatar, Kuwait told U.S. they will join naval coalition, official says

* OPEC+ shortens timeframe for December oil policy talks

* Clashes, gunfire in Lebanon in second night of violence -state news agency

* U.S. officials meet with Libya’s Haftar amid push to end Tripoli offensive

EGYPT

* Egypt’s central bank governor appointed for second term -state media

* Fitch Affirms Egypt At ‘B+’ Outlook Stable

* EDF Renewables to take stake in Egypt’s KarmSolar

* El Sewedy Electric Says Unit Signs Contract With Egyptian Electricity Transmission

SAUDI ARABIA

* Aramco IPO retail subscription at $5.8 bln, says lead manager

* Fresh arrests in Saudi Arabia net intellectuals, entrepreneurs -sources

* China’s Saudi crude imports rise 76% in October on increasing demand

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Islamic Bank Board Discussed Noor Bank Acquisition

* Expo 2020 unlikely to stop Dubai’s real estate downward trajectory – S&P

* India’s Spicejet, Emirates Sign Codeshare Deal

* EGA Signs Agreement To Supply Bauxite From Guinea To Xinfa For Five Years

QATAR

* Qatar plans to boost LNG production to 126 mln T by 2027

* Fitch Ratings Sovereign Wealth Funds Key To High GCC Ratings

* Qatar’s Al Meera Acquires 4% Stake In Baladna

KUWAIT

* Al Ahli Bank Of Kuwait Posts Q3 Loss

BAHRAIN

* National Bank Of Bahrain Offers To Acquire Bahrain Islamic Bank

* Investcorp Closes 316 Crore rupee Capital Investment In Nephroplus

* Bahrain’s SICO Appoints Naser Obaid As CEO For SICO Funds Services

OMAN

* Oman hires local banks for domestic sukuk programme (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)