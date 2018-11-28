MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 28

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tentative ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, Fed speech
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Real estate weighs on Dubai, Egypt ends losing streak
* Oil prices climb ahead of OPEC, G20 meetings, but cautious mood lingers
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as Fed comments boost dollar
* Middle East Crude-Oman, ESPO premiums fall on lower Chinese demand
* Tunisians stage first Arab protests against visiting Saudi crown prince
* Iran’s nuclear chief warns EU patience is running thin
* Iraq approves China drilling deal for West Qurna 2 oilfield – sources
* Iraq allocates 2019 oil sales -oil ministry
* DBS to almost double staff, triple revenue of Mideast private banking
* Turkey says Saudi prince has asked to meet Erdogan at G20
* Islamic finance sees mixed growth, buoyed by capital market - study
* Egypt’s state banks helping to support currency - bankers, economists
* MEDIA-Egypt’s Sawiris to look at Barrick’s African gold mines after Randgold merger - FT
* Egypt’s poor bear brunt of crackdown on farmland building
* Saudi Falih to hold briefing with Nigerian oil minister on Weds
* Fitch Ratings: Significant M&A Activity in Saudi Insurance Sector
* Saudi’s Almarai delays debut dollar bond on Khashoggi fallout - sources
* Saudi Aramco aims to become gas exporter with $150 bln investment drive
* Abu Dhabi’s Senaat raises $300 mln with debut sukuk
* UAE’s rail project back on track with financing sealed
* MEDIA-Brookfield is in talks to invest in Dubai’s Meraas - Bloomberg
* Dubai Aerospace authorised to buy back $300 mln in bonds
* British academic back home after UAE spy case pardon
* Dubai’s Emaar picks Standard Chartered to advise on sale of hotel assets
* TABLE-Qatar trade surplus more than doubles as imports shrink
* Bahrain central bank considers new guidance for Islamic banks (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)