MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 28

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tentative ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, Fed speech

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Real estate weighs on Dubai, Egypt ends losing streak

* Oil prices climb ahead of OPEC, G20 meetings, but cautious mood lingers

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as Fed comments boost dollar

* Middle East Crude-Oman, ESPO premiums fall on lower Chinese demand

* Tunisians stage first Arab protests against visiting Saudi crown prince

* Iran’s nuclear chief warns EU patience is running thin

* Iraq approves China drilling deal for West Qurna 2 oilfield – sources

* Iraq allocates 2019 oil sales -oil ministry

* DBS to almost double staff, triple revenue of Mideast private banking

* Turkey says Saudi prince has asked to meet Erdogan at G20

* Islamic finance sees mixed growth, buoyed by capital market - study

EGYPT

* Egypt’s state banks helping to support currency - bankers, economists

* MEDIA-Egypt’s Sawiris to look at Barrick’s African gold mines after Randgold merger - FT

* Egypt’s poor bear brunt of crackdown on farmland building

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Falih to hold briefing with Nigerian oil minister on Weds

* Fitch Ratings: Significant M&A Activity in Saudi Insurance Sector

* Saudi’s Almarai delays debut dollar bond on Khashoggi fallout - sources

* Saudi Aramco aims to become gas exporter with $150 bln investment drive

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s Senaat raises $300 mln with debut sukuk

* UAE’s rail project back on track with financing sealed

* MEDIA-Brookfield is in talks to invest in Dubai’s Meraas - Bloomberg

* Dubai Aerospace authorised to buy back $300 mln in bonds

* British academic back home after UAE spy case pardon

* Dubai’s Emaar picks Standard Chartered to advise on sale of hotel assets

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar trade surplus more than doubles as imports shrink

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain central bank considers new guidance for Islamic banks (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)

