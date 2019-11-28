MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 28

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Eastern Libyan forces regain control of El Feel oilfield -LNA
* Iraq protesters torch Iran consulate in Najaf, curfew imposed
* SPECIAL REPORT-‘Time to take out our swords’: Inside Iran’s plot to attack Saudi Arabia
* Turkey not backing down in NATO defence plans dispute - source
* Crisis-hit Lebanon faces petrol station strike on Thursday
* Turkish central bank to take steps to direct loans across economy -sources
* Iran says 200,000 took to streets in anti-government protests
* Egypt’s Rameda Pharmaceutical to float 49% stake on EGX
* Pompeo urges Egypt to respect freedom of press after journalist detentions
* Egypt launches first communication satellite -cabinet
* Egypt to sell land to help restructure state companies
* Egypt to sell 22%-25% of Heliopolis shares in Q1, minister says
* Saudi crown prince invites UAE to Riyadh G20 summit -state TV
* Saudi Aramco IPO’s retail offer fully covered with $8.7 bln in orders - lead manager
* Gulf state investors step in to help Aramco hit IPO target - sources
* Islamic Development Bank set to raise 1 bln euro in green sukuk
* Cost of India refinery project with Aramco, ADNOC estimated at $70 bln
* BRIEF-Shuaa Capital Says Jassim Alseddiqi Buys 50 Mln Shares In Co
* UAE’s nuclear power plant operating license likely in Q1/2020 - regulator
* India’s Spicejet, Emirates Sign Codeshare Deal
* Abu Dhabi sovereign fund weighs investment of at least $1 bln in Aramco IPO -sources
* BRIEF-Qatar Petroleum announces completion of first North Field expansion jackets
* BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait issues $750 mln perpetual bonds - statement
* Kuwait’s KIA plans to invest in Aramco IPO - two sources
* BRIEF-KHCB Says Lama Real Estate Appoints Bank As Lead Arranger To Finance Al Liwan Project
