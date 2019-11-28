MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 28

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares waver as Hong Kong tensions spoil festive mood

* Oil drops as U.S. inventory build, record output rekindles supply worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-DIB supports Dubai as most Gulf markets fall

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as U.S. bill backing HK protesters fuels trade deal doubts

* Eastern Libyan forces regain control of El Feel oilfield -LNA

* Iraq protesters torch Iran consulate in Najaf, curfew imposed

* SPECIAL REPORT-‘Time to take out our swords’: Inside Iran’s plot to attack Saudi Arabia

* Turkey not backing down in NATO defence plans dispute - source

* Crisis-hit Lebanon faces petrol station strike on Thursday

* Turkish central bank to take steps to direct loans across economy -sources

* Iran says 200,000 took to streets in anti-government protests

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Rameda Pharmaceutical to float 49% stake on EGX

* Pompeo urges Egypt to respect freedom of press after journalist detentions

* Egypt launches first communication satellite -cabinet

* Egypt to sell land to help restructure state companies

* Egypt to sell 22%-25% of Heliopolis shares in Q1, minister says

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi crown prince invites UAE to Riyadh G20 summit -state TV

* Saudi Aramco IPO’s retail offer fully covered with $8.7 bln in orders - lead manager

* Gulf state investors step in to help Aramco hit IPO target - sources

* Islamic Development Bank set to raise 1 bln euro in green sukuk

* Cost of India refinery project with Aramco, ADNOC estimated at $70 bln

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Shuaa Capital Says Jassim Alseddiqi Buys 50 Mln Shares In Co

* UAE’s nuclear power plant operating license likely in Q1/2020 - regulator

* India’s Spicejet, Emirates Sign Codeshare Deal

* Abu Dhabi sovereign fund weighs investment of at least $1 bln in Aramco IPO -sources

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar Petroleum announces completion of first North Field expansion jackets

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait issues $750 mln perpetual bonds - statement

* Kuwait’s KIA plans to invest in Aramco IPO - two sources

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-KHCB Says Lama Real Estate Appoints Bank As Lead Arranger To Finance Al Liwan Project