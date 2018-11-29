MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 29

DUBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, dollar sags on dovish-sounding Fed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks drag down Abu Dhabi, petrochems lift Saudi index

* Oil resumes sell-off as growing U.S. stockpiles feed oversupply fears

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as U.S. dollar weakens after cautious Fed speech

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rebound ahead of contract expiry

* ANALYSIS-Contender: Saudi Arabia nabs new China oil demand, challenges Russia’s top spot

* Argentine judge seeks help from Turkey, Yemen in Saudi crown prince case

* Afghan president forms team to talk peace, sees 5-year process

* Jordan cabinet approves $13 bln budget for 2019

* Saudis will lend Tunisia $500 mln and finance projects -sources

* U.N. chief willing to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit

* INSIGHT-Separated by travel ban, Iranian families reunite at border library

* New York-listed Eaton in talks to buy Turkey’s Ulusoy Elektrik for around $300 mln -sources

* Saudi Arabia wants united front on oil output; Russia and Nigeria hold out

* Lebanon exceeds budget, needs a new government - finmin

* Iran halts gas exports to Iraq for pipeline repairs -ministry

* Iran should increase its military capability to ward off enemies -Supreme Leader

* Russian fund, UAE’s Mubadala, Saudi Arabia in talks on drilling firm stake

* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging shares hit near 10-day high on hopes of U.S.-China trade truce

EGYPT

* Egypt to end dollar-guarantee mechanism for foreign investors

* Egypt’s GASC buys 40,000 T soyoil, 10,000 T sunflower oil in tender

* MEDIA-Egypt says won’t seek further funding from IMF when program ends - Bloomberg

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia inks deal for Lockheed’s missile defense system

* U.S. Cabinet members defend close Saudi ties, lawmakers unconvinced

* Pompeo says no hard evidence Saudi prince ordered Khashoggi killing

* Saudi crown prince arrives in Argentina for G20

* Saudi inflation accelerates to 2.4 pct in October on food costs

* Zain Saudi to sell tower infrastructure to IHS Holding for $647.7 mln

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* EXCLUSIVE-Abraaj founder Naqvi pitches last-ditch rescue bid to investors

* ADNOC to expand capture, storage and use of carbon dioxide from gas

* UAE October inflation falls sharply to 1.6 pct on housing costs

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Nov 26

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain readies austerity push, keeping wary eye on opposition

OMAN

* Oman oil production rises to 995,300 bpd in October - ministry (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)