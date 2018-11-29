MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 29

DUBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, dollar sags on dovish-sounding Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks drag down Abu Dhabi, petrochems lift Saudi index
* Oil resumes sell-off as growing U.S. stockpiles feed oversupply fears
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as U.S. dollar weakens after cautious Fed speech
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rebound ahead of contract expiry
* ANALYSIS-Contender: Saudi Arabia nabs new China oil demand, challenges Russia’s top spot
* Argentine judge seeks help from Turkey, Yemen in Saudi crown prince case
* Afghan president forms team to talk peace, sees 5-year process
* Jordan cabinet approves $13 bln budget for 2019
* Saudis will lend Tunisia $500 mln and finance projects -sources
* U.N. chief willing to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit
* INSIGHT-Separated by travel ban, Iranian families reunite at border library
* New York-listed Eaton in talks to buy Turkey’s Ulusoy Elektrik for around $300 mln -sources
* Saudi Arabia wants united front on oil output; Russia and Nigeria hold out
* Lebanon exceeds budget, needs a new government - finmin
* Iran halts gas exports to Iraq for pipeline repairs -ministry
* Iran should increase its military capability to ward off enemies -Supreme Leader
* Russian fund, UAE’s Mubadala, Saudi Arabia in talks on drilling firm stake
* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging shares hit near 10-day high on hopes of U.S.-China trade truce
* Egypt to end dollar-guarantee mechanism for foreign investors
* Egypt’s GASC buys 40,000 T soyoil, 10,000 T sunflower oil in tender
* MEDIA-Egypt says won’t seek further funding from IMF when program ends - Bloomberg
* Saudi Arabia inks deal for Lockheed’s missile defense system
* U.S. Cabinet members defend close Saudi ties, lawmakers unconvinced
* Pompeo says no hard evidence Saudi prince ordered Khashoggi killing
* Saudi crown prince arrives in Argentina for G20
* Saudi inflation accelerates to 2.4 pct in October on food costs
* Zain Saudi to sell tower infrastructure to IHS Holding for $647.7 mln
* EXCLUSIVE-Abraaj founder Naqvi pitches last-ditch rescue bid to investors
* ADNOC to expand capture, storage and use of carbon dioxide from gas
* UAE October inflation falls sharply to 1.6 pct on housing costs
* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Nov 26
* Bahrain readies austerity push, keeping wary eye on opposition
* Oman oil production rises to 995,300 bpd in October - ministry (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)