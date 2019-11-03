MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 3

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data

* Oil rises nearly 4% on U.S.-China trade hopes, but sets weekly decline

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips on positive U.S. jobs, China factory data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Lender FAB pressures Abu Dhabi as major Gulf markets drop

* Islamic State vows revenge against U.S. for Baghdadi killing

* Turkey blames Kurdish militia after deadly bombing in Syrian town

* Turkey, Russia hold first joint patrol in northeast Syria

* U.S. imposes new Iran sanctions, but waives others

* ANALYSIS-As protests rock Baghdad and Beirut, Iran digs in

* Iran’s Zarif calls on U.S. to return to 2015 nuclear deal

* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. withholding $105 million in security aid for Lebanon

* Lebanon president seeks to solve ‘complications’ before new PM consultations

* Lebanon’s banks see no “extraordinary movement” of money on reopening

* Five candidates to run in Algeria’s presidential election next month

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sinai Province swears allegiance to new Islamic State leader

* Egypt’s army companies should be floated -Sisi

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Crown Prince approves announcement of Aramco IPO on Sunday-sources

* Aramco meets investors in last-minute bid to hit $2 trillion IPO target - sources

* Saudi expects wider 2020 budget deficit of $50 billion - fin min

* Saudi finance minister says oil GDP to fall 3% this year

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE is “over 100%” committed to Opec+ agreement

* UAE’s ADNOC to look at potential bond issue - CFO

QATAR

* Greek airline Sky Express partners with Qatar Airways

* Qatar takes step towards first Shura Council election -QNA agency

* Qatar central bank cuts key rates by 25 basis points (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)