MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 3

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data
* Oil rises nearly 4% on U.S.-China trade hopes, but sets weekly decline
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips on positive U.S. jobs, China factory data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Lender FAB pressures Abu Dhabi as major Gulf markets drop
* Islamic State vows revenge against U.S. for Baghdadi killing
* Turkey blames Kurdish militia after deadly bombing in Syrian town
* Turkey, Russia hold first joint patrol in northeast Syria
* U.S. imposes new Iran sanctions, but waives others
* ANALYSIS-As protests rock Baghdad and Beirut, Iran digs in
* Iran’s Zarif calls on U.S. to return to 2015 nuclear deal
* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. withholding $105 million in security aid for Lebanon
* Lebanon president seeks to solve ‘complications’ before new PM consultations
* Lebanon’s banks see no “extraordinary movement” of money on reopening
* Five candidates to run in Algeria’s presidential election next month
* Egypt’s Sinai Province swears allegiance to new Islamic State leader
* Egypt’s army companies should be floated -Sisi
* Saudi Crown Prince approves announcement of Aramco IPO on Sunday-sources
* Aramco meets investors in last-minute bid to hit $2 trillion IPO target - sources
* Saudi expects wider 2020 budget deficit of $50 billion - fin min
* Saudi finance minister says oil GDP to fall 3% this year
* UAE is “over 100%” committed to Opec+ agreement
* UAE’s ADNOC to look at potential bond issue - CFO
* Greek airline Sky Express partners with Qatar Airways
* Qatar takes step towards first Shura Council election -QNA agency
* Qatar central bank cuts key rates by 25 basis points