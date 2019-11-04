MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 4

DUBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Asian shares hit 14-week highs on trade deal hopes
* Oil edges down; eyes on data amid trade deal hopes
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady on soft dollar; trade optimism lifts risk mood
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks tumble as investors braces for Aramco IPO
* Lebanon’s anti-government protesters return to streets after big pro-Aoun rally
* Iraq’s PM urges protesters to stop, says unrest is hurting the economy
* Iran’s Khamenei renews ban on talks with U.S.
* Turkey blames Kurdish militia after deadly bombing in Syrian town
* Five candidates to run in Algeria’s presidential election next month
* Israel-Egypt gas pipeline deal seen imminent
* Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world’s biggest IPO, offers scant details
* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 4.50 Bln Riyals Of Stocks In October
* UAE central bank: studying proposed projects in Lebanon
* BRIEF-Emaar Malls Q3 Profit Rises
* BRIEF-Kuwait’s KAMCO Acquires Stake In Some Special Purpose Companies
* BRIEF-Kuwait’s KFH Receives Bahrain’s C. Bank Approval On AUB Acquisition
* BRIEF-Boubyan Bank Gets Initial Approval Of CMA For Sukuk-Issuance Program
* BRIEF-Bahrain’s NBB Notifies BISB Of Firm Intention To Acquire BISB
* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Al Baraka Banking Group Q3 Income Rises (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)