MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 4

DUBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Asian shares hit 14-week highs on trade deal hopes

* Oil edges down; eyes on data amid trade deal hopes

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady on soft dollar; trade optimism lifts risk mood

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks tumble as investors braces for Aramco IPO

* Lebanon’s anti-government protesters return to streets after big pro-Aoun rally

* Iraq’s PM urges protesters to stop, says unrest is hurting the economy

* Iran’s Khamenei renews ban on talks with U.S.

* Turkey blames Kurdish militia after deadly bombing in Syrian town

* Five candidates to run in Algeria’s presidential election next month

EGYPT

* Israel-Egypt gas pipeline deal seen imminent

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world’s biggest IPO, offers scant details

* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 4.50 Bln Riyals Of Stocks In October

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE central bank: studying proposed projects in Lebanon

* BRIEF-Emaar Malls Q3 Profit Rises

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s KAMCO Acquires Stake In Some Special Purpose Companies

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s KFH Receives Bahrain’s C. Bank Approval On AUB Acquisition

* BRIEF-Boubyan Bank Gets Initial Approval Of CMA For Sukuk-Issuance Program

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s NBB Notifies BISB Of Firm Intention To Acquire BISB

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Al Baraka Banking Group Q3 Income Rises (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)